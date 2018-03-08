Man Corrects Trump For Suggesting His Dad Is Dead: 'He's Still Alive'

President Donald Trump embarrassed himself publicly yet again after having to be corrected for talking about a steel worker's living father as if he were deceased.

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/iu888ZKEdU — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 8, 2018

On Thursday, during a ceremony at the Roosevelt Room in the White House to celebrate President Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-implemented tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, the commander in chief made yet another embarrassing gaffe — he mistakenly spoke about the living father of one of his guests as if the man were dead.

The president of United Steelworkers Union Local 2227, Scott Sauritch, gave a speech at the event praising the tariffs. He spoke about his father, also a steelworker, who lost his job “due to imports” entering the United States and the impact it had.

“I just wanted to tell you, what that does to a man with six kids is devastating,” said Sauritch. “I never forgot that, looking into his eyes in my household, what that does to a family … With that being said, for Herman Sauritch, your story didn’t end. And for all the people I represent at my union, I never want to see it happen again.”

After Sauritch finished speaking, Trump asked, “Your father’s Herman?” When Sauritch confirmed, Trump said, “Well, your father, Herman, is looking down. He's very proud of you right now."

Sauritch then responded, “Well, he’s still alive.”

The others in the room broke out in laughter.

Looking somewhat embarrassed, Trump said, “Oh, he is? Well, then he’s even more proud.”

Trump’s been known for making these sorts of gaffes, whether it’s leaving a weirdly cheerful note in the Book of Remembrance at the Holocaust memorial in Israel (“It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends — so amazing and will never forget!”) or not knowing the difference between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his father Kim Jong Il, or being photographed holding cliff notes reminding himself to show empathy to survivors of a school shooting.

As one might expect, Twitter had a field day with the hilarious blunder.

