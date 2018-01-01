11 Mormon Employees Resign After City Elects First Woman Mayor

One of the 11 departing employees cited religious objections to “following a woman, and from serving on a board with apostates” as reason for his resignation.

A woman made history when she was elected as mayor of a city in Utah — but not everyone is pleased about it.

Donia Jessop is the first woman in Hildale’s 100-year history to become mayor — and in protest, 11 members of the Mormon-dominant government resigned.

One of the 11 departing employees cited religious objections to “following a woman, and from serving on a board with apostates” as the chief reason for his resignation.

Jessop was elected as mayor in November and sworn into office in January, along with City Council members Maha Layton, Jared Nichols and Jvar Dutson. None of them are members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a sect which has controlled the city’s politics for decades.

For this very reason, the victors’ campaigns have been marred by close scrutiny by the church followers.

Read More A Record Number Of Women Are Eyeing Running For Governor This Year

The church is a fundamentalist Mormon faction notorious for its pro-polygamy and child marriage agenda. The society also pushes women to wear pioneer-age dresses. The leader of the church is the convicted felon Warren Jeffs, who is serving a life sentence for child molestation and sexual assault in 2011.

The church’s headquarters are in Hildale and the adjoining Colorado City, Arizona. Both the towns have been found to discriminate against people not affiliated with the church and their insurers have paid millions in settlement money.

According to Jessop, there are 50 government employees between the two towns, although most of them are in Colorado City. She also said that the 11 employees who chose to leave provided the city with two weeks notice and also offered help in training of the new workers that would replace them. The training could extend to more than two weeks.

Jessop said she asked the employees to stay (which they refused to do) but said she also understand why they decided to take the step.

“It’s easier to cope with this because it’s not personal, they are just following what they believe,” she said.

Well, at least Hildale is finally headed toward progress.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters/Jim Urquhart