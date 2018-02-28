Historical Lottery Win Makes 31 Overnight Millionaires

“I sent out a text: ‘This is not a joke. We are millionaires. Check the tickets,’” said winner Sherry Moore Hickey, who initially purchased the group ticket.

More than two dozen Canadian co-workers have become millionaires overnight.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) cut a $60 million dollar check to be split between 31 Newfoundlanders from the Boilermakers Local 203 union who work in construction at the Come By Chance refinery, CBC News reports.

They purchased a group play ticket and hit the jackpot. Each person will receive approximately $1.9 million, prompting five of the winners to announce early retirement.

"I retired at 5:15 Saturday morning when [our shop steward] called me," Eugene Lewis said in an ALC news release.

He added: "It means a happy ending to my life, and then my kids will be looked after, and have a little few things that I could never afford to have."

Although they’re now rolling in dough, 26 of the winners said they are still going to work at the refinery.

“Before we had the money and stuff, each day you get up to go to work with the team we had in there, you enjoy going to work," said Lee Hickey. "So now it just makes the enjoyment a little bit more.”

The winning ticket-holders also include a husband and wife, father and son, and identical twin brothers.

Sherry Moore Hickey, the only woman and “ringleader” of the group, initially purchased the ticket for her colleagues, and when they won, she struggled to convince them all it was real.

“I had to call 29 people and be told silly things like, ‘Are you drinking?’ ‘Is there something wrong with you,’” she recounted. “I told them all the same story, ‘We’re millionaires.’ I sent out a text: ‘This is not a joke. We are millionaires. Check the tickets.’”

According to the Calgary Sun, this marks the biggest jackpot thus far in Atlantic Canada, and one of the top five ever in all of Canada.

Typically, the ALC awards its winners in a ceremony held at the company’s offices, but with this huge group they had to arrange a space large enough to accommodate about 350 people, including friends and relatives of the winners. They held the ceremony at St. John’s Convention Centre.

“Sometimes we just do it at the office if it’s one or two people,” said ALC spokeswoman Molly Cormier. “But we had to look for a larger venue.”

What an incredible feeling it must be for these hardworking individuals to now have the financial stability they've been striving for. The fact that the majority of them are going to continue working at the refinery serves as a valuable lesson in humility.

With the buzz their story is getting, we wouldn't be surprised if there's a sudden uptick in people heading to buy their lottery tickets in Come By Chance, hoping to test their own luck.