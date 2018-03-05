Passenger Tries Exiting Plane Mid-Flight While Shouting 'I Am God'

A woman sitting in first class became agitated, shouting things that seemed outlandish and running for the emergency exit before being restrained.

A first-class passenger who seemed disturbed during a United Express flight from San Francisco to Boise tried to open the emergency door while the plane was still in the air.

Needless to say, the whole ordeal caught the staff and fellow passengers by surprise.

The unidentified woman was seen shouting she wanted to die and “I am God” before trying to open the emergency exit door of the plane, a local ABC affiliate reported. Thankfully, it’s impossible to have a plane emergency door opened while the cabin is pressurized, and the flight continued as planned.

According to other passengers, the woman appeared nervous at first, but in no time, she started acting strange.

“She wasn’t acting right or normal from the very beginning [of the flight],” passenger Scott T. Smith said. Prior to making a scene and heading for the exit, the woman had reportedly announced that, “We landed in Boise 15 minutes ago." She also declared “God has all the data" while stating she doesn’t “have any data.”

After the woman tried to step out of the plane, the flight staff was able to restrain her until the aircraft landed. She was then handed over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare where she was going to be evaluated.

Smith told reporters that, although the whole thing was everything but normal, neither he nor other passengers felt threatened.

“I was never that concerned,” he explained.

Thanks to a generous passenger, there is footage of the incident available on YouTube.

While we’re glad that this incident did not result in any harm to anyone on the plane, the question remains how this entire ordeal started in the first place. Hopefully, the passenger will receive the medical attention she clearly needs so she doesn't disrupt anymore plane rides.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kamil Krzaczynski