Eating Crunchy Colored Ice Is Taking Chinese Social Media By Storm

Chinese vloggers and bloggers are competing to show themselves crunching on colorful ice cubes and lollies as millions tune in to watch this bizarre trend.

There is nothing on the internet that does not exist. Bizarre and sometimes terrifying things happen online. In recent months, numerous challenges have already conquered the net.

And now another social media trend is bringing people online.

Would you sit in front of your computer for hours just to see someone you don’t even know eat ice? Apparently in China, people don’t mind investing time watching people who are literally eating ice because they find “visual and auditory satisfaction.”

In China, the "ice crunch" phenomenon has conquered social networks. Bloggers and Vloggers in China have been posting loads of videos online of themselves crunching through elaborate blocks of ice and chewing on the ice. Several web users find this attractive and have been logging onto live-streaming video sites to watch hosts munching on frozen treats.

The ice these people munch on has been transformed into attractive shapes with different colors.

Apparently, people get a kick out of the sounds that are made when someone crunches the ice between their teeth, as well as seeing the ornate shapes that the ice has been molded into.

The ice blocks are usually colored and have been frozen into shapes like a giant orange fish, a heart, and a butterfly.

The live-streaming industry has been booming in China over the last three years. With more than 100 websites and apps offering the service, the market revenue is set to reach an estimated $4.4 billion in 2018, which is a fourfold increase from 2015.

China's market has evolved to meet the demands of people wanting to become famous online. In fact, there are now courses at colleges that teach students to become vloggers.

Some of the live-streaming hosts can earn up to one million yuan (almost $158096) every month, according to Tai Zi, the live streaming director of Tunshou Entertainment.

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, Moritz