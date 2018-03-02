Firing Range Billboard Vandalized To Say ‘Shoot A School Kid Only $29’

The activist art collective, INDECLINE, has taken responsibility for the incident and claimed it was done to protest the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Activist Art collective Indecline modified a Las Vegas gun range billboard on Spring Mountain Road to protest gun laws in America. #vegas #Indecline #GunControl pic.twitter.com/IvHJwX5Djl — Mick Akers (@mickakers) March 1, 2018

An activist group didn't pull any punches trying to make a point about semi-automatic weapons for sale, after they vandalized a gun range billboard in Las Vegas.

The billboard was advertising a shooting range, Battlefield Vegas, and featured an assault rifle and a caption “Shoot a .50 Caliber Only $29.” However, once the activist art collective, INDECLINE, was finished with it, the ad read, “Shoot A School Kid Only $29.”

The phone number of the shooting range was also obscured with the message “Defend Lives Reform Laws.”

The police were informed of the incident and Lamar, the company to whom the advertising space belonged to, immediately took down the entire ad.

INDECLINE claimed it was responsible for the incident and produced a video that showed two of its members adding vinyl stickers to the sign.

“This protest piece is in response to America’s longstanding obsession with gun culture and our government’s inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the (National Rifle Association),” the group stated in a press release.

INDECLINE said the move was to draw attention to the current gun laws in the country that placed “value on assault weapons over that of human life.” The group said it was inspired by the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which killed 14 students and three staff members.

The selection of the location is no coincidence either. The billboard is located near Interstate 15, just 3.5 miles away from the Mandalay Bay hotel, where suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers and killed 58 people, last October. The incident became the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the United States.

A spokesperson from the group said they received criticism from people who believed their tactic was a bit too extreme — but INDECLINE had a response for that as well.

“Some of the negative comments claim what we did was insensitive, but if you think that this is crossing the line and shooting children in a school without protest is OK, you need to recalibrate your thinking,” said the group.

The spokesperson also said the group often gets bashed over its way of protesting, but said they have been “flooded with support and donations.”

This is not the first time the collective has staged a stunt like this. Last month, the group hung puppets of clowns in Ku Klux Klan robes from a tree in Richmond, Virginia, to protest the city’s legacy of white supremacy.

