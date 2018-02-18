Man Breaks Off, Steals Thumb Of $4.5 Million Terracotta Warrior Relic

The warrior statues were found in the tomb of China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang. They date back to 210-209 BC and are worth nearly $4.5 million apiece.

Chinese authorities have called for "severe punishment" for the man who has been charged with stealing a thumb from an ancient terracotta warrior statue at a museum in Philadelphia.

On Dec. 21, Michael Rohana, 24, of Bear, Del., was attending an “Ugly Sweater Party” at the Franklin Institute when he entered the museum's “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” exhibit, which was closed then.

Rohana used his phone's flashlight before placing his arm around one of the 10 statues and clicked a selfie with it, according to the FBI. He then placed his hand on the left hand of the 2,000-year-old sculpture, broke its thumb, pocketed it and left the room. The following day, he sent a photo of the thumb to a friend via Snapchat.

The warrior is one of 10 statues on loan from China — part of a clay army of about 8,000 life-size soldiers, chariots and horses, all of which were found in the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor. The figures were designed to protect him in the afterlife.

The relics date back to 210 BC, according to the museum's website and figures from the FBI suggest they are worth $4.5 million apiece.

The broken thumb went unnoticed till Jan.8.

The museum offered an apology for the unfortunate incident but an official from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre, which arranged for the loan, has demanded strict punishment — as well as compensation — for the damage done by Rohana, who has been released on bail.

The center further stated it had loaned exhibits "to more than 260 times to 60 different countries over the past 40 years," but had never before experienced “such a noxious incident," according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

