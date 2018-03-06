Frida Kahlo’s Relative Thinks The New Barbie Doll Does Not Honor Her

“We will talk to them about regularizing this situation, and by regularizing I mean talking about the appearance of the doll,” said lawyer Pablo Sangri.

#Placeres | Familia de Frida Kahlo no autorizó muñeca sobre la artista https://t.co/jE0TGz8ldG pic.twitter.com/VoAAkV7ket — Diario Primicia (@DiarioPrimicia) March 9, 2018

American multinational toy company Mattel has not only faced backlash from social media over the new line of Barbie dolls inspired by powerful female role models, but also got into a dispute with late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s great-niece, Mara de Anda Romeo, over her doll.

According to Romeo’s attorney Pablo Sangri, the real problem is the doll is supposed to depict Kahlo, but does not do justice to her prominent Mexican features.

Kahlo was known for her self-portraits in which she would point out her refusal to give in to the sexist social norms. Her work detailed her prominent conjoined eyebrows, dark eyes, facial hair and braided bun hair.

However, a closer look at the doppelganger doll, part of the “Inspiring Women” series released in honor of the International Women’s Day, revealed a rather disappointing truth.

The Kahlo doll has only a few hair between her dark brows, taking away the artist’s trademark characteristic to make it look more like the other Barbie dolls.

"I would have liked the doll to have traits more like Frida's, not this doll with light-colored eyes," Romeo said.

Sangri pushed for redesigning the doll and said his client’s concern was neither the image rights nor does she want money.

“We will talk to them about regularizing this situation, and by regularizing I mean talking about the appearance of the doll, its characteristics, the history the doll should have to match what the artist really was,” the lawyer said.

However, the company argued they had the permission to create the doll.

"Mattel has worked in close partnership with the Frida Kahlo Corporation, the owner of all rights related to the name and identity of Frida Kahlo, on the creation of this doll," a Mattel spokesperson said. "In addition to the Frida Kahlo Corporation being an important part of the doll development process, we have their permission and a legally binding agreement to make a doll in the likeness of the great Frida Kahlo."

The company also stated they obtained the rights from Kahlo’s niece, Isolda Pinedo Kahlo.

In the 21st century, when women are finally learning to embrace their true selves, some have argued Mattel did a poor job in honoring the inspiring female role models.

Apart from Frida Kahlo, Mattel also recreated Hélène Darroze, Chloe Kim, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Katherine Johnson, Gabby Douglas, Amelia Earhart, Bindi Irwin and Katherine Johnson to list a few.

“I paint my own reality. The only thing I know is that I paint because I need to, and I paint whatever passes through my head without any other consideration” Kahlo once said.

Unfortunately, her relative seems to think Mattel did not honor her wishes.

The row with Kahlo’s family might settle down, but her fans’ demands might not.

Need to definitely change that doll’s eyebrow(s) — Gloria Mock (@GloriaMock4) March 9, 2018

Frida was a communist and her image is owned by her legacy Corp? Hysterical Mattel, way to undo anything she actually stood for — Mary (@marylgallegos) March 9, 2018

wait, so mattell wants to sell a doll that doesn't reflect any actual person? shocking — Meggan Green (@meggangreen) March 9, 2018

Frida was a Socialist, she promoted the working class protests, she hosted Leon Trotsky’s during his political asylum... she would be insulted if she knew she is being turned into THE epitome of a capitalist doll??

And she needs more eyebrows, a moustache, and orthopedic corset — Margarita Bandala (@MargaritaBandal) March 9, 2018

White people stop erasing Frida Kahlo’s life work and political opinions to sell stuff challenge — post malone hate account (@yoyoitsgabby) March 7, 2018

One social media user pointed out another major problem with the Barbie dolls.

So, this is just the regular Barbie with different clothes and wigs, huh?!? Cause they all look exactly alike despite their different nationalities and actual real life features... pic.twitter.com/SfTzWSz6ZI — EsquireT7 (@EsquireT7) March 6, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters