This Is Why McDonald’s Turned Its Golden Arches Upside Down

Fast-food chain McDonald's, which is famous for its hamburgers, turned down its giant “M” to make it a “W” for a very special occasion: the International Women’s Day.

A branch in the diverse city of Lynwood, California, was the first to switch the logo.

At first, onlookers thought it was a prank. However, franchise manager Patricia Williams described the change as a celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.

After Lynwood’s move, McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin told CNBC’s “Make It” the same change will be carried in "celebration of women everywhere."

Later, the fast food giant also switched the logo on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

"We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed," Altmin said. "In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."

Amid the wage discrimination women all over the world are facing, McDonald’s acknowledges a very strong imagery.

"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” said McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis, explaining why they changed the restaurant's trademark golden arches.

"From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we're committed to their success,” Lewis continued.

Here is what social media had to say about the upside-down logo.

I thought this was a joke at first https://t.co/zik2Sj5qfw — Loch Nessa Monster?? (@pasiphae_goals) March 8, 2018

McDonald's flips it's "M" into a "W" to celebrate women. If they flipped their Cheeseburgers into McSalads, a lot more women would be getting celebrated on their own. https://t.co/4DI3atIryR — The 20 Million Dollar Man (@standwithdick) March 7, 2018

I can I see menu changes too. Big Wacs. Wcchickens. Healthy at any size fries. — GunsBeerFreedom (@gunsbeerfreedom) March 7, 2018

I thought that prediction you made that in the future 100% of advertising would be political signalling was one of your most outlandish when you made it, and yet it has been, by far, the most correct. — Evil Jacob (@eviljacob247) March 8, 2018

Okay but when are you corporate cartoon villains going to listen to @fightfor15 and pay your majority-women workplace a living wage? https://t.co/BvSh3LDjE0 — Sejal Singh (@Sej_Singh) March 8, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson