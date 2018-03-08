© Reuters, Lucy Nicholson

This Is Why McDonald’s Turned Its Golden Arches Upside Down

by
Ayesha
"In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women,” said a McDonald's spokesperson.

 

 

Fast-food chain McDonald's, which is famous for its hamburgers, turned down its giant “M” to make it a “W” for a very special occasion: the International Women’s Day.

A branch in the diverse city of Lynwood, California, was the first to switch the logo.

At first, onlookers thought it was a prank. However, franchise manager Patricia Williams described the change as a celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.

After Lynwood’s move, McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin told CNBC’s “Make It” the same change will be carried in "celebration of women everywhere."

Later, the fast food giant also switched the logo on its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.  

"We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed," Altmin said. "In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."

Amid the wage discrimination women all over the world are facing, McDonald’s acknowledges a very strong imagery.

"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” said McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis, explaining why they changed the restaurant's trademark golden arches.

"From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we're committed to their success,” Lewis continued.

Here is what social media had to say about the upside-down logo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Good Samaritan Buys Homeless Man Food – McDonald’s Kicks Them Both Out

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Tags:
california california news equality gender mcdonalds news restaurant symbol united states us news women women empowerment womens day
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.