Melania Pulls Away As Trump Awkwardly Tries To Hold Her Hand

President Donald Trump was caught on camera trying and failing to grab his wife’s hand before meeting the survivors of Florida school shooting.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared yet another awkward moment before meeting survivors of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

The commander-in-chief was caught on camera grabbing his wife’s thumb as they disembarked Air Force One — and it looked like she didn't want to hold his hand as he waved to the cameras.

Trump, who is currently embroiled in more than one extramarital affair scandal, could only manage to hold on to Melania’s thumb for a few seconds as she appeared to pull her hand away from him. The president, who has had several similar public encounters in the past, briefly put his arm behind his wife and they walked down the stairs without speaking to each other.

The couple landed in Florida just hours after a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, revealed she had an alleged sexual relationship with the former reality TV star back in 2006. It was around the same time Trump was allegedly having an affair with an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, whom his personal lawyer paid $130,000 in hush money shortly before the 2016 election.

It is important to mention Trump married Melania, his third wife, in 2005 — before either of these alleged relationships began. Several reports have also claimed the first lady is furious at her husband over the ongoing scandal.

The New Yorker recently published a bombshell report stating McDougal had an affair with Trump for nine months. However, in a statement to the magazine, a White House spokesperson said the president had denied having an affair with the model.

"This is an old story that is just more fake news. The president says he never had a relationship with McDougal," the spokesperson said.

After leaving the plane, the couple got into a waiting SUV at the airport in Palm Beach to visit the victims who were injured in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The president and first lady are no strangers to such cringe-worthy moments.

Last year, during Trump’s first foreign trip after taking the office, Melania was seen slapping away her husband’s hand at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, when he reached out toward her.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas