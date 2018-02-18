76ers Guard JJ Redick Refers To Chinese Fans As ‘Chink’

“I just wanted to wish all the NBA chink fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year,” J. J. Redick said in the now viral video.

Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick has social media’s attention all to himself — but not for any good reason.

A video that was meant to be a Chinese New Year greeting turned into a disaster when a cut of it, featuring Redick using a racial slur, went viral on the internet.

“I just wanted to wish all the NBA chink fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year,” the NBA star said in the now-viral clip.

The compilation video showed NBA players sending greetings to their fans in China in acknowledgement of the Lunar New Year, which happens to be the Year of the Dog.

However, instead of just sending his best wishes, the 33-year-old used a derogatory term for Chinese people, which is regarded as quiet offensive.

A number of Chinese fans immediately demanded an apology.

“China is the largest NBA market except America,” a social media user wrote on Twitter. “When all of the people are immersed in the joy of the festival ... There was a problem of racism and it affected everyone.”

The Duke University alumni defended himself with a tweet and tried to paint his apparent racism as a “verbal slip.”

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

But people did not buy it.

I don't get it. If he was tongue tied, why couldn't he tell the cameraman " Let's retake this 10-second clip again, I will re-organize the sentence." Is that really hard? — hcehce419 (@2596176573) February 18, 2018

Oh my, you are “disappointed”??The word you said is not in your vocabulary? Theres no “k” in the word Chinese or China. Even if you applogize, you will forever be remembered as a racist. What’s done it’s done, so is your career. — Tian (@cielotian) February 18, 2018

What??? You say you love and respect Chinese friends. But we still heard that word in the video. We all know what this word mean!You should apologize to us!!! — Xuejiao Liu (@xuejiao1225) February 18, 2018

It's ridiculous that you can't be a mature person about this, own it, and apologize. You just let down a ton of fans like me, folks in China, your family, and yourself by not taking responsibility. — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerPDX) February 18, 2018

There is no way you could mispronounce China and Chinese into "Ching" something. The letter i in both China and Chinese are pronounced as it original sound. Do you think it's funny that you need a Chinese to tell you about these? — 虞洋 Chris (@ChrisYuyangnnu) February 18, 2018

With no apparent apology from the NBA guard, people asked the association to issue a statement.

“JJ Redick didn’t make a positive apology for the word. I hope NBA officials can give an answer to all Chinese fans,” said a social media user.

However, the NBA, busy with its annual All-Star Game in Los Angeles, did not comment on the video.

Meanwhile, what was even more alarming about this incident was that some people seemed to support this absurdity.

It was pretty clear that you were tongue tied. Anybody trying to make like it was anything else is just in it for the attention — Dave (@eaglesdiehard) February 18, 2018

It makes no difference. He didn't call anybody "chink" directly. He said he got tongue tied. It's not even close to the Riley cooper situation. And he apologized! What more do you want you little baby? — Kyle (@louisreh005) February 19, 2018

Crazy that anyone would think a guy like this would ever say a word like that. It’s just not him. He is the most upstanding honourable open minded athlete you possibly hope to meet. And, fundamentally, he didn’t even say it #JJRedick https://t.co/BF6GX6GKTp — Ben Winston (@benwinston) February 19, 2018

Soon after, Redick shared a proper apology on his Twitter.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin also released a statement saying he talked to Redick and believed he did not use the slur as a racial insult.

wanted to address this... pic.twitter.com/3oB2mUvQpc — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) February 19, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Reuters