76ers Guard JJ Redick Refers To Chinese Fans As ‘Chink’

“I just wanted to wish all the NBA chink fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year,” J. J. Redick said in the now viral video.

Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick has social media’s attention all to himself — but not for any good reason.

A video that was meant to be a Chinese New Year greeting turned into a disaster when a cut of it, featuring Redick using a racial slur, went viral on the internet.

The compilation video showed NBA players sending greetings to their fans in China in acknowledgement of the Lunar New Year, which happens to be the Year of the Dog.

However, instead of just sending his best wishes, the 33-year-old used a derogatory term for Chinese people, which is regarded as quiet offensive.

A number of Chinese fans immediately demanded an apology.

“China is the largest NBA market except America,” a social media user wrote on Twitter. “When all of the people are immersed in the joy of the festival ... There was a problem of racism and it affected everyone.”

The Duke University alumni defended himself with a tweet and tried to paint his apparent racism as a “verbal slip.”

 

But people did not buy it.  

 

 

 

 

 

With no apparent apology from the NBA guard, people asked the association to issue a statement.

“JJ Redick didn’t make a positive apology for the word. I hope NBA officials can give an answer to all Chinese fans,” said a social media user.

However, the NBA, busy with its annual All-Star Game in Los Angeles, did not comment on the video.

Meanwhile, what was even more alarming about this incident was that some people seemed to support this absurdity.

 

 

 

Soon after, Redick shared a proper apology on his Twitter. 

 

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin also released a statement saying he talked to Redick and believed he did not use the slur as a racial insult.  

 

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Reuters

