Passengers Watch In Horror As Plane’s Tire Explodes During Takeoff

A passenger recorded the moment when the plane’s tire burst into shreds just when the plane was about to ascend.

If you’re one of those people who are anxious — or downright scared — of flying, this video is not for you.

A Nok Air passenger captured the scary moment when one of the tires exploded and turned into shreds right when the plane was about to takeoff.

The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at the Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. The aircraft was reportedly carrying 81 people.

Other travelers onboard watched in horror as the plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

“It was scary to see the wheel like that. I'm sure the pilot was in control, but it was still a nervous time for the passengers,” passenger Nong Lek said. “Everybody was talking and knew what had happened, which added to the excitement.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The airport seem to be having a bit of bad luck as just days later, a Flybe plane with 76 passengers on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Birmingham Airport when a tire burst after takeoff.

"It was a scary experience and I have mixed feelings about it. A couple behind me were very upset and were crying and hugging. I thought we would make it and that we would be OK,” Flybe passenger Suhail Ahmed-Qadri told the BBC.