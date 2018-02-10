© Reuters, Kim Kyung-Hoon

North Korean Cheerleaders Stir Controversy With Synchronized Routines

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Kim Jong-un’s regime sent more than 200 cheerleaders to the Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang to cheer on the 12 North Korean athletes.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

North Korea sent over 200 young women to sing songs of unity and applaud its athletes at the Winter Olympics Games in South Korea — and needless to say, they are drawing a lot of attention from people on social media who just can’t seem to get over their perfectly choreographed routines and synchronized singing.

Decked in matching red and white outfits, the cheerleaders went viral after clips surfaced online showing them waving their arms and clapping in unison, their spirits not dampening even as the unified Korean hockey team lost 8-0 to Switzerland.

The women continued singing and chanting with the same fervor as the official performers opened the ceremony and did not stop even after their athletes lost to the opposing teams. In fact, some dubbed their organized cheerleading to be the real highlight at the speed skating and ice hockey events in Pyeongchang.

“In my experience, the Olympic Games does not have organized cheerleading, but yesterday the North Korean cheering squad prepared a lot to cheer on the athletes and they changed their movements to the music and throughout the Games,” said organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik You. “I think it will attract a lot of interest from people.”

If the reaction on social media is anything to go by, You wasn’t entirely wrong:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, given the tales of brutality that frequently emerge from Kim Jong-un’s tyrannical regime, being a cheerleader is not as fun as it sounds.

After all, in 2006, North Korea reportedly sent at least 21 members of its cheering squad to prisons camps after they returned from an international sports event in South Korea and discussed their experience in the neighboring country with their family and friends.

Moreover, according to the reports, North Korean officials handpick these women from elite schools and conduct strict background checks to make sure they are not related to any defectors and are able to represent their country in a positive way.

To make the list, these women have to be in their late teens or early 20s and be multi-talented.

“They must be over 163cm (5ft 4ins) tall and come from good families,” explained An Chan-il, a defector who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies. “Those who play an instrument are from a band and others are mostly students at the prestigious Kim Il-sung University.”

As expected, not everyone on social media was impressed by their tightly synchronized routines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

