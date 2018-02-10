North Korean Cheerleaders Stir Controversy With Synchronized Routines

Kim Jong-un’s regime sent more than 200 cheerleaders to the Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang to cheer on the 12 North Korean athletes.

North Korea sent over 200 young women to sing songs of unity and applaud its athletes at the Winter Olympics Games in South Korea — and needless to say, they are drawing a lot of attention from people on social media who just can’t seem to get over their perfectly choreographed routines and synchronized singing.

Decked in matching red and white outfits, the cheerleaders went viral after clips surfaced online showing them waving their arms and clapping in unison, their spirits not dampening even as the unified Korean hockey team lost 8-0 to Switzerland.

The women continued singing and chanting with the same fervor as the official performers opened the ceremony and did not stop even after their athletes lost to the opposing teams. In fact, some dubbed their organized cheerleading to be the real highlight at the speed skating and ice hockey events in Pyeongchang.

“In my experience, the Olympic Games does not have organized cheerleading, but yesterday the North Korean cheering squad prepared a lot to cheer on the athletes and they changed their movements to the music and throughout the Games,” said organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik You. “I think it will attract a lot of interest from people.”

If the reaction on social media is anything to go by, You wasn’t entirely wrong:

Here’s a look at one of the cheers being led by North Korean Cheerleaders at the 🇰🇷🇰🇵🇨🇭 hockey match. #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/a6qAwoRim6 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 10, 2018

This is one of the wildest things I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Korean cheer sqaud at the Olympics 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) February 10, 2018

North Korea sending 200 cheerleaders to the Olympics to cheer on their 10 athletes is the level of extra I’m aspiring to in 2018 https://t.co/Bw2XZxzWN2 — Mallory Harris (@malgal_12) February 10, 2018

North Korean cheering squad is a well polished hype machine, getting a good reception from the crowd at short track speed skating pic.twitter.com/QWfXQsayz3 — Kim Brunhuber (@kimbrunhuber) February 10, 2018

100% honesty North Korea’s cheerleaders are amazing making my life right now — Mrs. Darrah (@DDpickard_) February 11, 2018

North Korean cheering squad's first song "반갑습니다 Nice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/JSi29R8r6u — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) February 10, 2018

Now South Korean cheerleaders are doing some dance-off to sexy music as the North Korean cheerleaders sing old songs about unification. pic.twitter.com/F6Nglk7C9y — James Pearson (@pearswick) February 10, 2018

South Korean rappers are singing “Uptown Funk” at half time and the cheerleaders are doing their own thing singing about unification. Bit of a bizarre mashup. I’m also sitting in the middle of all of it. pic.twitter.com/zPdBx5H1OF — James Pearson (@pearswick) February 10, 2018

Collaboration with @BTS_twt ? North Korean cheering squad shows off Korean ballet moves while BTS' mega hit song Blood, Sweat & Tears is playing pic.twitter.com/TLveHdCQuC — Sohee Kim (@soheefication) February 10, 2018

However, given the tales of brutality that frequently emerge from Kim Jong-un’s tyrannical regime, being a cheerleader is not as fun as it sounds.

After all, in 2006, North Korea reportedly sent at least 21 members of its cheering squad to prisons camps after they returned from an international sports event in South Korea and discussed their experience in the neighboring country with their family and friends.

Moreover, according to the reports, North Korean officials handpick these women from elite schools and conduct strict background checks to make sure they are not related to any defectors and are able to represent their country in a positive way.

To make the list, these women have to be in their late teens or early 20s and be multi-talented.

“They must be over 163cm (5ft 4ins) tall and come from good families,” explained An Chan-il, a defector who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies. “Those who play an instrument are from a band and others are mostly students at the prestigious Kim Il-sung University.”

As expected, not everyone on social media was impressed by their tightly synchronized routines.

After the last North Korean dictator died, citizens who didn't look sad enough or weep convincingly enough were sent to concentration camps. Keep that in mind when you see the footage of the cheerleaders. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 12, 2018

Those North Korean cheerleaders are impressive. I bet they practice a lot so they don't make mistakes, since mistakes in North Korea can get your family tortured and killed. But, yes, they are making an impression. https://t.co/moq3YV1US4 — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) February 12, 2018

As someone from South Korea, all I can say is f**k North Korea, and f**k all the media outlets going gah gah over their brainwashed cheerleaders — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) February 11, 2018

The North Korean cheerleaders are creepy, okay? They're slave laborers, selected for their beauty, and then taught chants they perform for their Dear Leader. It's creepy you like them. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 11, 2018

Alt headline: North Korea’s 200-plus cheerleaders steal spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics knowing they’ll be jailed or put to death if they mess up and embarrass Dear Leader. https://t.co/ndDll85eIp — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 11, 2018

I’ve been struck by how much of the North American media has written about the symbolic unity and how it might be a start. Many of the South Koreans I’ve talked too feel incredibly skeptical about all of this, that the cheerleaders are propaganda tools to fuel a narrative. — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 11, 2018

I can report South Koreans here in Pyeongchang are not as enthralled with Kim Yo Jong and the North Korean cheerleaders as it seems some media are back home.



Something about N.K. killing, starving, & imprisoning its people while threatening South Korea with nuclear annihilation. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 11, 2018

What Norh Korea really needs is cheerleaders for democracy, freedom and human rights. https://t.co/a4ujPAHnum — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 11, 2018

