No Selfies, Please - President Obama Prefers An Old-School Greeting

Put that selfie stick away in front of the commander in chief.

The president of the United States of officially tired of selfies.

After allowing many people to take pictures with him, Obama has finally revealed that he doesn’t like the trend. Speaking to supporters at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield, Illinois, the president talked about how the trend of selfies has changed the way campaigns take place.

“This is one thing that changed by the way. If we had had smartphones when I first ran for president, I’m not sure I would have run," he told the crowd. "Because folks just have their phones, they don’t want to shake my hand anymore. It's like, 'Hey! I'm here, live in front of you."

Check it out in the video above.