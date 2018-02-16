Olympic Skiers Didn’t Leave Finish Line Until The Last Man Crossed

The Mexican athlete said he felt like a soccer player at the end of a World Cup final, except much better because the celebration was all about him.

After Swiss skier Dario Cologna won his second gold medal in the men’s 15-kilometer cross-country event, several skiers remained at the finish line until the last competitor, German Madrazo, arrived.

Madrazo is one of just four Mexican athletes present at this year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. So, it was a moment of pride when he finally made it to the finish line, a good 23 minutes after Cologna secured his medal.

As fellow skiers and fans celebrated him finishing the race, he picked up his country’s flag and waved it with gusto.

Mexican cross-country skier German Madrazo crossed the finish line last, but he was all smiles as he did it proudly carrying his nation's flag. ?? pic.twitter.com/8qILNmFjyE — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

As fellow athletes picked him up and put him on their shoulders, he said that the feeling of accomplishment was much like the one players feel during World Cup finals.

“The [soccer players], when they go into the stadium with that roar — I think it's the same thing only this was way better. 'Cause there's 22 of them for the roar and this one is only yours," he explained.

These two pictures are probably the standouts of #PyeongChang2018 - sums up the Olympic spirit.



Mexican skier German Madrazo may have come last, 25 minutes behind the winner, but his fellow skiers were still there to cheer him across the line. Goosebumps.



(credits to Reuters) pic.twitter.com/EZN1dmYPY7 — Reginaldo Rosario (@Regi1700) February 16, 2018

While athletes typically do everything in their power to win first place, several smaller delegations are aware of their limitations. Madrazo crossing the finish line was, in effect, enough to make him feel that he had accomplished his goal.

Perhaps what’s more beautiful is to see other athletes celebrating their colleagues.

In an environment where strong competitiveness is the norm, it’s great to see competitors showing their fellow Olympians some love.

