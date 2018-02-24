© Pexels

Optical Illusion: Does This Model Have Two Legs Or One?

by
Ayesha
“At first I felt a little scared because I didn’t notice the optical illusion so wasn’t expecting it at all,” the model wrote about her now-viral picture.

 

A mind-boggling unintended optical illusion has caused a stir on social media, when a model posted a mirror selfie of her outfit on Twitter.

The model, Marisol, who goes by the name Rose on Twitter, posted the pictures with the status, “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes.”

The photos, shared on Saturday, show her standing sideways, wearing a horizontal stripe jumper and sneakers. She also sported track pants with a vertical cream line down the side.

The outfit, which was supposed to be a fashion statement, became the center of spotlight for the optical illusion more than her fashion sense.

The strange thing about the photo was the cream line on the model’s track pants, which made it seem like the model had the skinniest legs in the world or her leg was split into two. It left the internet baffled.

Social media users flooded her status with comments that it was impossible to figure out it was just one leg at first glance.

 

 

Some even referred the optical illusion to the famous blue dress trick that sent the internet to frenzy in 2015.

 

 

Another wrote: “My dumbass thought she has the skinniest legs in the godamn world.”

However, not everybody seemed to roll off with the optical illusion trick.

One user said, “I'm trying SO hard to see the illusion of extremely tiny legs everyone is hyping and I just can't. I feel like baby girl is just casually slaying in her stripes.”

 

In a short span of time, the 18-year-old Spain-based model became a famous meme, gaining fame overnight.

 

 

Marisol took the comments in stride, re-tweeted some and explained that her legs are not as skinny as the illusion showed.

 

“At first I felt a little scared because I didn’t notice the optical illusion so wasn’t expecting it at all, and the idea of such a big amount of people seeing a picture of me was crazy,” she told Femail.

“I also didn’t know how the people who know me in real life would react. But almost everyone’s being nice and I’m glad that I made a lot of people laugh!”

 

