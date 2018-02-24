Optical Illusion: Does This Model Have Two Legs Or One?

“At first I felt a little scared because I didn’t notice the optical illusion so wasn’t expecting it at all,” the model wrote about her now-viral picture.

yea i just combined vertical and horizontal stripes pic.twitter.com/YxizoRBERl — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

A mind-boggling unintended optical illusion has caused a stir on social media, when a model posted a mirror selfie of her outfit on Twitter.

The model, Marisol, who goes by the name Rose on Twitter, posted the pictures with the status, “Yea I just combined vertical and horizontal stripes.”

The photos, shared on Saturday, show her standing sideways, wearing a horizontal stripe jumper and sneakers. She also sported track pants with a vertical cream line down the side.

The outfit, which was supposed to be a fashion statement, became the center of spotlight for the optical illusion more than her fashion sense.

The strange thing about the photo was the cream line on the model’s track pants, which made it seem like the model had the skinniest legs in the world or her leg was split into two. It left the internet baffled.

Social media users flooded her status with comments that it was impossible to figure out it was just one leg at first glance.

stop i thought you were that fucking skinny, i thought the white stripe was the gap between ur legs i got so scared pic.twitter.com/YKAgOzXYmX — ?????????????? (@nialloutsold) February 24, 2018

for a second i thought the tan stripe on your joggers was the gap between your thighs and i ALMOST LOST IT — aria (@IaviedeIuxe) February 24, 2018

Some even referred the optical illusion to the famous blue dress trick that sent the internet to frenzy in 2015.

Same.

First look... Holy crap.

Took my eyes a second to adjust. Color of stripe matches the floor.



Side note: maybe this can be the next "blue dress" trick of the eye thing? lol — Leucifer (@Leucifer) February 24, 2018

This is more confusing than the white and gold/ black and blue dress that went viral in 2015 https://t.co/RMEYFsdhL0 — nadya (@thiccafdolan) February 25, 2018

Another wrote: “My dumbass thought she has the skinniest legs in the godamn world.”

However, not everybody seemed to roll off with the optical illusion trick.

One user said, “I'm trying SO hard to see the illusion of extremely tiny legs everyone is hyping and I just can't. I feel like baby girl is just casually slaying in her stripes.”

Not sure how you saw anything weird. Her shoes tell you her legs are far apart — Dis. Michael Andrew (@Disciple4Lif) February 25, 2018

In a short span of time, the 18-year-old Spain-based model became a famous meme, gaining fame overnight.

sis i’m a meme — marisol (@milanoysl) February 25, 2018

And this teen will become "internet famous" because she took a selfie with track pants on and her thirsty followers were retarded enough to think it was an optical illusion. No dear, you didn't become a meme. https://t.co/P5hWEFvFu1 — The Lone Wolf (@LoneWolf_109) February 26, 2018

Marisol took the comments in stride, re-tweeted some and explained that her legs are not as skinny as the illusion showed.

no i don’t look like this pic.twitter.com/DarjAwcJVj — marisol (@milanoysl) February 24, 2018

“At first I felt a little scared because I didn’t notice the optical illusion so wasn’t expecting it at all, and the idea of such a big amount of people seeing a picture of me was crazy,” she told Femail.

“I also didn’t know how the people who know me in real life would react. But almost everyone’s being nice and I’m glad that I made a lot of people laugh!”

What has been seen cannot be unseen. XD — Atomic Problems (@IWasLeftBehind) February 26, 2018

