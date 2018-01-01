Pilot Forced To Land Plane After Passenger Refuses To Stop Passing Gas

A passenger apparently kept passing gas onboard a Transavia Airlines flight and the two Dutchmen sitting next to him didn’t take very well to his flatulence.

A flight en route from Dubai to Amsterdam was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Vienna, Austria, after an elderly passenger reportedly refused to contain himself, leading to a brawl mid-air.

Despite repeated requests and even a direct order from the pilot, the man carried on and a fight broke out.

Despite repeated requests and even a direct order from the pilot, the man carried on and a fight broke out. Members of the crew on the Dutch low-cost airline were apparently less than sympathetic and refused to do anything about it. However, things got so out of hands the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at the Vienna International airport.

The pilot reported “passengers on the rampage” and the police boarded the aircraft as soon as the plane landed, removing at least four passengers from the aircraft.

As it turns out, two sisters who were returning after spending a holiday week in Dubai were also escorted off the plane as they were sitting in the same row as the men. The women are now taking the Dutch budget airline to court over being forcefully removed from the flight and claim they have done nothing wrong.

"It was crazy that we were included, we had no idea who these boys were, we just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn't do anything,” 25-year-old Nora Lachhab told De Telegraaf. "All I will say is that the crew was really provocative and stirred things up."

Fortunately for these passengers, Austrian police did not arrest anyone, as none of them broke any law.

However, local media quoted a spokesperson for Transavia Airlines saying that the four passengers were banned from the airline and would have to make alternate arrangements to get from Vienna to Amsterdam.

