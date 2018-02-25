Passengers And Crew Panic As Cabin Baggage Suddenly Bursts Into Flames

A video from a China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Shanghai shows a flight attendant pouring a bottle of water on flames coming from a portable charger.

Power bank fire on board China Southern CZ3539, Feb 25 2018.???? pic.twitter.com/cby6E62qRv — ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) February 25, 2018

In 2016, Samsung mass recalled its Galaxy Note 7 devices after their batteries caught fire. Soon after, the United States placed a flight ban on the phones for fear they may explode mid-air.

However, Samsung’s not the only company that has such defective products. And if an explosion occurs on a flight full of passengers, it could have devastating consequences.

A China Southern Airlines flight narrowly escaped just such an outcome when a power bank suddenly alighted and incompetent airline staff used rudimentary measures to put the fire out.

In a video sent to China Aviations Review’s Twitter page, just moments before the flight was scheduled to take off, passengers noticed something in one of the carry-on bags in the overhead bin catching fire.

The horrifying incident took place on flight 3539, which was set to take off from Guangzhou to fly to Shanghai, according to Channel News Asia.

In the video, a female flight crew member is seen trying to douse the flames by tossing water from a bottle, instead of using a fire extinguisher — much to the passengers’ horror.

A power bank, a portable mobile device charger, caught fire. The power bank was not in use at the time, according to the owner. He is now helping the investigators get to the bottom of the problem.

Fortunately, no harm was done but instances like these highlight the fact that users should be extra careful about how they store devices with lithium batteries.

In fact, U.S. airlines have banned devices with lithium batteries in carry-on luggage.

China Southern had nothing to say about the flight attendant’s response but is under scrutiny for their recklessness.

Why didn't they have a fire extinguisher on the plane? Good thing they didn't throw liquor on the flames! Ban all lithium batteries on plane — Tami L Camp (@TamiLCamp2) February 26, 2018

They should have used a proper fire extinguisher! — colin mann (@Colin_UK_GB) February 25, 2018

And now CHECKED luggage brands come with power banks installed — because how could that possibly go wrong? — 81 (@81Horses) February 26, 2018

The way they handled that was appalling. — Ben Vaughan (@BenVaughan242) February 25, 2018

Would this happen in your flight would you divert to nearest aiport? It'ts not really out & still a danger. — Chris Guimaraens (@cotochris) February 25, 2018

Absolutely appalling reaction form crew of @ChinaSouthernEU - they need to ensure those crew are retrained ASAP. — Sebastian Swire????? (@sebastianswire) February 25, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner: Pexels