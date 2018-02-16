Chinese TV Skit Shows Woman In Blackface, Black Man In Monkey Suit

The controversial sketch began with a group of African dancers in “tribal attires” dancing with people dressed up as animals.

What was apparently supposed to be a comedy skit on China’s biggest Lunar New Year TV show took social media by storm for all the wrong reasons after it portrayed a Chinese actress wearing blackface and fake buttocks, depicting an African woman, and screaming “I love China.”

The show was a part of the four-hour CCTV Gala, also known as the Spring Festival Gala, which is one of the most watched non-sports TV programs. However, the gala is also known for stirring controversies with its portrayals of other ethnicities.

The sketch began with a group of African dancers in “tribal attires” dancing to Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” with people dressed up as animals.

The skit revolved around a black woman asking a Chinese man to pose as her husband because her mother was coming to meet her.

While the young woman’s character was portrayed by a black actress, her mother was played by an Asian actress, Lou Naiming, who was laden with makeup to look black, wearing a “traditional African” outfit, exaggerated buttocks and was accompanied by a monkey, apparently played by a black performer.

The scene was lambasted as offensive by social media users.

After a few minutes of exchange of dialogues between the Chinese fake-husband, the young black woman and the controversial “blackface” mother, something even more startling happened.

The “African” mother screamed with joy that she couldn’t be angry because China has done so much.

“I love Chinese people! I love China!” she exclaimed.

The show was supposed to portray and praise the Chinese-African cooperation and how African nations are benefitting from the Chinese investments. The sketch was reportedly set around people working on the Nairobi-Mombasa railway project.

While the show was meant to be funny, it angered social media users with its racist imagery.

CHINA WHYYYYY. i'm watching the cctv spring festival new year's gala and there's straight up blackface, i just don't know what to do with this level of offensive oh my GOD — ?? ????? (@yuxisushi) February 15, 2018

on the cctv spring gala: this is 2018 how is there still blackface on national tv in china gdi ?????? — s (@duckchael) February 15, 2018

CCTV’s racist show during Spring Gala shook me and made me so ashamed of China and my people. They literally had blackface on stage, had an African actor to play a monkey and a African actress yelling “I love China!” Racism is global y’all... — Huizit (@iamHuizit) February 16, 2018

Weird that China discovers her "whiteness" through trade in Africa, in the 21st century. #Blackface is an unfortunate use of art; why not fetch some Africans to act the roles if they like? #exaggerated and #contradictory. — Atem Dut DeKuek (@AtemDut) February 16, 2018

ugh the sketch on Africa during the @CCTV Spring Festival Gala (possibly the most watched show in the world) was cringeworthy at best, completely racist at worst. It's Africa, so bring out tribal dancers & animals? And was that a Chinese woman in blackface with a fake posterior? — Parthepan (@KTParthepan) February 15, 2018

While some found the skit offensive, others disagreed.

“This is not racist in any way. It is just stereotyping,” a social media user said.

Well, I know what all the English-language articles are gonna focus on tomorrow.#SpringFestivalGala's Africa skit gave us all a close look at how China views Africa: monkeys, giraffes, half-naked dancers, and a region in need of Chinese ¥. pic.twitter.com/JHzcLRlgN5 — Anthony Tao (@anthonytao) February 15, 2018

