Chinese TV Skit Shows Woman In Blackface, Black Man In Monkey Suit

What was apparently supposed to be a comedy skit on China’s biggest Lunar New Year TV show took social media by storm for all the wrong reasons after it portrayed a Chinese actress wearing blackface and fake buttocks, depicting an African woman, and screaming “I love China.”

The show was a part of the four-hour CCTV Gala, also known as the Spring Festival Gala, which is one of the most watched non-sports TV programs. However, the gala is also known for stirring controversies with its portrayals of other ethnicities.

The sketch began with a group of African dancers in “tribal attires” dancing to Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” with people dressed up as animals.

The skit revolved around a black woman asking a Chinese man to pose as her husband because her mother was coming to meet her.

While the young woman’s character was portrayed by a black actress, her mother  was played by an Asian actress, Lou Naiming, who was laden with makeup to look black, wearing a “traditional African” outfit, exaggerated buttocks and was accompanied by a monkey, apparently played by a black performer.

The scene was lambasted as offensive by social media users.

After a few minutes of exchange of dialogues between the Chinese fake-husband, the young black woman and the controversial “blackface” mother, something even more startling happened.

The “African” mother screamed with joy that she couldn’t be angry because China has done so much.

“I love Chinese people! I love China!” she exclaimed.

The show was supposed to portray and praise the Chinese-African cooperation and how African nations are benefitting from the Chinese investments. The sketch was reportedly set around people working on the Nairobi-Mombasa railway project.

While the show was meant to be funny, it angered social media users with its racist imagery.  

 

 

 

 

 

While some found the skit offensive, others disagreed.

“This is not racist in any way. It is just stereotyping,” a social media user said.

 

