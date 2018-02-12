Woman Hilariously Turns Roommates' Stuff Into A Museum Exhibit

While her friends were gone, this roommate decided to turn their room into a museum. The result was hilarious, and the internet thanked her for the endeavor.

opportunity: two of your housemates take a trip



battle plan: rest of house bands together to convert their bedroom into an error-filled anthropological exhibit from the future pic.twitter.com/dtVyjRt4Dl — Ellen Huet (@ellenhuet) February 12, 2018

Twitter user Ellen Huet knew just what to do when her housemates left for vacation: turn their room into a museum exhibit.

Just for the laughs, of course.

Thankfully she shared the whole thing on Twitter, being careful to take photos of each and every item. The internet thanked her in kind by sharing, loving, and making her posts all go viral.

children of this era would often commemorate the War on Christmas by using scissors to cut out paper snowflakes, or "cucks" https://t.co/9TLzSXVyki — ?an ?limmon (@danslimmon) February 13, 2018

Brilliant and would be a great lesson plan for students.... https://t.co/6DEfky40W5 — Ava Forte Vitali (@avadigs) February 13, 2018

The creative endeavor involved labeling everything in the bedroom as items belonging to an “anthropological exhibit from the future.”

Her work was so compelling that users even complained about not being able to do the same since they don’t have a laminator handy.

too late. we already use so many labels that we labeled them pic.twitter.com/4T9bfmbH3q — Ellen Huet (@ellenhuet) February 12, 2018

Be right back, buying a portable label maker for the next house party I'm attending. https://t.co/tvuFJeaMFN — Jesper (@jandersen) February 13, 2018

I'm impressed someone owned a laminator. — Andrew Bader (@Andrew_B_Bader) February 12, 2018

Still, some users called out Huet for making other people’s private things public. Users went as far as calling her little “exhibit” a violation of privacy.

If this wasn't a total invasion of privacy it would be an amazing idea. https://t.co/2Ycv4vaiAE — .:the felidroid:. (@farorenightclaw) February 13, 2018

Applause! (While being quietly glad I no longer share a house with energetic silly people.) https://t.co/mIk3d1H4vE — Adrian Turtle (@AdrianTurtle1) February 13, 2018

While others pointed out how the “museum curator” mislabeled several items, making the exhibit even more like the real thing.

Genius.

This is the most brilliant thing, I think, I've seen for a number of years. "Future archaeologists wildly misinterpreting our present" is a very niche genre but it's one I love. https://t.co/H1soZh3xgG — Kyle D (@kynakwado) February 13, 2018

I was talking to an anthropologist friend once and he explain how often they get things totally wrong and will have to correct an item's information as more about it is discovered. So this is actually pretty accurate https://t.co/JIv5tY4rhh — Alexander Paschall (@UnrealAlexander) February 13, 2018

Whether or not Huet crossed a line by sharing so many private items with the world, the fact is that she got a laugh out of all of us. In the dark times we live in, that’s all that really matters.

