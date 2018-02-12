© Flickr user Prayitno

Woman Hilariously Turns Roommates' Stuff Into A Museum Exhibit

by
Alice Salles
While her friends were gone, this roommate decided to turn their room into a museum. The result was hilarious, and the internet thanked her for the endeavor.

Twitter user Ellen Huet knew just what to do when her housemates left for vacation: turn their room into a museum exhibit.

Just for the laughs, of course.

Thankfully she shared the whole thing on Twitter, being careful to take photos of each and every item. The internet thanked her in kind by sharing, loving, and making her posts all go viral.

The creative endeavor involved labeling everything in the bedroom as items belonging to an “anthropological exhibit from the future.”

Her work was so compelling that users even complained about not being able to do the same since they don’t have a laminator handy.

Still, some users called out Huet for making other people’s private things public. Users went as far as calling her little “exhibit” a violation of privacy.

While others pointed out how the “museum curator” mislabeled several items, making the exhibit even more like the real thing.

Genius.

Whether or not Huet crossed a line by sharing so many private items with the world, the fact is that she got a laugh out of all of us. In the dark times we live in, that’s all that really matters.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Prayitno / Thank you for (12 millions +) view

