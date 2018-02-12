Woman Hilariously Turns Roommates' Stuff Into A Museum Exhibit

opportunity: two of your housemates take a trip— Ellen Huet (@ellenhuet) February 12, 2018
battle plan: rest of house bands together to convert their bedroom into an error-filled anthropological exhibit from the future pic.twitter.com/dtVyjRt4Dl
Twitter user Ellen Huet knew just what to do when her housemates left for vacation: turn their room into a museum exhibit.
Just for the laughs, of course.
Thankfully she shared the whole thing on Twitter, being careful to take photos of each and every item. The internet thanked her in kind by sharing, loving, and making her posts all go viral.
The creative endeavor involved labeling everything in the bedroom as items belonging to an “anthropological exhibit from the future.”
Her work was so compelling that users even complained about not being able to do the same since they don’t have a laminator handy.
too late. we already use so many labels that we labeled them pic.twitter.com/4T9bfmbH3q— Ellen Huet (@ellenhuet) February 12, 2018
Still, some users called out Huet for making other people’s private things public. Users went as far as calling her little “exhibit” a violation of privacy.
While others pointed out how the “museum curator” mislabeled several items, making the exhibit even more like the real thing.
Genius.
Whether or not Huet crossed a line by sharing so many private items with the world, the fact is that she got a laugh out of all of us. In the dark times we live in, that’s all that really matters.
