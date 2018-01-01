Apparently, A Saudi Prince Bought Plane Seats For His 80 Falcons

The sight of so many exotic birds on a single flight might seem unusual to many, but it’s a fairly common phenomenon in oil-rich Persian Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

A bizarre photo showing around 80 giant birds aboard a plane is taking Reddit by storm.

Reddit user lensoo recently posted a photo with a caption that reads: "My captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks."

It’s not yet clear on which flight exactly the photo was taken. But one Redditor ruled Qatar Airways since they only allow a maximum of 6 birds (falcons) in their cabin.

Now, while the author of the post says the birds are hawks, they look more like falcons. Falconry — keeping falcons as pets and training them to hunt — is a popular hobby in wealthy Arab countries.

Owning exotic birds as pets is also widely believed to be a status symbol in the oil-rich region.

The sight of so many exotic birds on a single flight might seem unusual to many, especially in the West, but it’s a fairly common phenomenon in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

In fact, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, allow the passage of falcons among member states — excluding Oman — with proper documentation, passports, etc.

After lensoo’s post caught the intrigue of other users, another Redditor shared the following image from almost four years ago, which, again, shows falcons on a plane:

