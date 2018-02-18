John Kelly Got Into A Physical Fight With Chinese Guards In November

A Chinese security official grabbed John Kelly. The general shoved the man’s hands away from his body just as a Secret Service agent tackled the official.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the U.S. Secret Service and Chinese security officials reportedly got into a physical skirmish right on the footsteps of Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

The incident took place on Nov. 9, 2017, when President Donald Trump was touring Asia, so it’s quite surprising the dramatic altercation did not get out until now.

As the U.S. delegation tried to enter into the Great Hall, Chinese security blocked the way of a military aide, who is tasked with carrying the so-called “nuclear football” — a briefcase carrying top-secret contents necessary for the president to authorize a nuclear strike, in case of an extreme emergency. The aide is supposed to remain in close proximity to the president, along with a doctor, at all times.

A U.S. official dashed into an adjoining room and informed Kelly of what was happening. Kelly ran out and told the U.S. officials to disregard the Chinese security detail and to “keep moving in,” according to the Axios. That apparently did not go over well with the Chinese officials, one of whom reportedly grabbed Kelly.

The chief of staff shoved the man’s hands off his body and that was when the Secret Service went into action. A commotion ensued as a Secret Security member tackled the guard trying to manhandle Kelly and wrestled him to the ground. The entire scuffle was over in just a few seconds.

According to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, White House officials insisted they did everything in advance to coordinate with their Chinese counterparts. They also said the nuclear football did not fall in the hands of Chinese government at any point nor did they touch the briefcase. Soon after the incident, the head of the Chinese security apologized to the Americans and cleared up the misunderstanding.

The question still stands how a Chinese guard got the opportunity to get so near a man handling the country’s nuclear codes. Was the Secret Service sleeping?

However, this isn’t the first time the Trump administration has reportedly shown a neglectful attitude toward national security.

Last year, while Trump was having an ill-advised dinner with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, discussing North Korea’s Kim Jon-un’s nuclear threats — out in the open with dozens of uber-wealthy folks seated within earshot — a Mar-a-Lago member, Richard DeAgazio, snapped a flurry of photographs capturing the events surrounding the president’s table. To make things even more disturbing, DeAgazio also publicly shared a selfie with the military aide who carried the nuclear football for Trump.

Low energy Trump almost lost the nuclear football in China. Sad. — seriously this story is nuts. Presidents security detail and Kelly got into scuffle with Chinese security over football during China trip. https://t.co/8EuIrIIpd0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 18, 2018

Sweet Jesus H. Christ on a Cracker



Skirmish over the nuclear football https://t.co/Kx3N9yYfmO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 18, 2018

If this is true! China almost grabbed the nuclear football. How much more incompetent can Trump and his crooked regime possibly be! Impeach this #PutinPuppet !!! https://t.co/KKI1xDJRqK — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 19, 2018

This is a really flabbergasting scoop from @jonathanvswan. Did China come close to having possession of our 'nuclear football'? https://t.co/u6liXWUObp — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) February 18, 2018

Great job giving this crackpot the nuclear football — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 18, 2018

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst