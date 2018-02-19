Fergie Responds To Anthem Backlash: ‘I Honestly Tried My Best'

“Joel Embiid and all of America are not pleased with Fergie’s fake jazz anthem rendition,” exclaimed a social media user. “Pretty bad pregame all around.”

UPDATE: Following the backlash and criticism Fergie received for her national anthem performance on Sunday, the singer issued an apologetic statement for butchering the song.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night, I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," she said.

While an explanation for the jazzy rendition of the song may have been warranted, many social media users agreed that an apology wasn't necessary.

@Fergie you don't have to apologize girl! Just laugh at yourself with everyone else. Hell most of us couldn't even sing the anthem at a high school game #atleastyoutried #NBAAllStar #maybetrytraditionalnexttime https://t.co/RcMPP5a7zB — Marcia Jones (@MrsTaeJones) February 19, 2018

Who wants to live in a world where you have to apologize for taking creative risks?



You do you @Fergie — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) February 20, 2018

I feel bad for Fergie. I mean, I can’t imagine having to apologize every time I suck at something. — Sarcasticsapien (@Sarcasticsapien) February 20, 2018

She took a risk and it backfired. It's really that simple. The apology was nice, but she would have been better off just accepting the loss and moving on.

However, she may have felt the need to apologize to quell rumors that she deliberately ruined the song in her own form of protest, similarly to ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his infamous kneeling.

Fergie gotta come out like "I felt like that was the national anthem this country deserved" and pretend it was a political protest. — alex tumay (@alextumay) February 19, 2018

Fergie sang the national anthem that way as political protest thank you Fergie #resist — Annabelle Schwartz (@annabmaes) February 20, 2018

I am going to assume that the #NationalAnthem was sang by #Fergie in that way #OnPurpose as a #Protest to our #CurrentAdministration.

That’s the only logic sense I can give it. — Carlos D. Amaro (@CharlsAmaro) February 20, 2018

Sorry to disappoint all the liberal conspiracy theorists, but she wasn't being political at all. She was simply trying her "best."

Pop star Fergie was invited to sing ”The Star-Spangled Banner” at the National Basketball Association’s annual All-Star Game — and she made a spectacle out of her unpleasantly slow performance.

The Black Eyed Peas vocalist is known for her versatile and edgy voice. However, this time around, she managed to make her audience not only raise their eyebrows but also roll their eyes on her disastrous attempt to perform the American national anthem.

The singer and actress was all over the television, making history with one of the worst renditions of the national anthem at the NBA pre-game ceremony.

By the looks of it, the audience seemed desperately waiting for her to finish her performance.

Even the players seemed flabbergasted, rolling their eyes at what seemed like a “sultry” attempt at singing the anthem.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

“Joel Embiid and all of America are not pleased with Fergie’s fake jazz anthem rendition,” seethed a social media user. “Pretty bad pregame all around.”

If not disastrous, Fergie — real name Stacy Ann Ferguson — took people by surprise. Unfortunately for her, viewers were quick to take to social media and roast the singer.

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

fergie so woke her voice knelt during the anthem — Rembert Browne (@rembert) February 19, 2018

Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

Bruhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my guy Charles Barkley said he needed a cigarette after the #Fergie shit. Shaq knew already he had to nip the whole discussion in the bud. — Richard Whitman (@BearcatTrack24) February 19, 2018

Someone please tell #Fergie that I'm not certain if we need a sexy national anthem. — OG Swoopes (@1DeepMedia) February 19, 2018

#fergie fixing to start a burlesque show during the national anthem — Muhlf (@10parades) February 19, 2018

#Fergie Me about the middle of that National Anthem...?? pic.twitter.com/9uCPaISzBm — Jil (@Jilsies) February 19, 2018

Oh no..... #Fergie (why is she lounge sighing the national anthem) — shelley rome (@Shelley_Rome) February 19, 2018

However, it seemed like some really enjoyed a different and unique touch to the national anthem.

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie ???????????? — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

[All-Star Game planning committee meeting]



“... so after Kevin Hart does his tight 20-27 minutes we’ll have Fergie — you remember Fergie, right? — come out and do the anthem. But like, a sexy anthem.”



“First of all, Frank... I love it.” — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) February 19, 2018

Let's be real, #Fergie gave the U.S. the anthem it deserves right now.



I mean you see who the president is, right? pic.twitter.com/Lbkymqd1co — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 19, 2018

The NBA All-Star Game is known for producing some of the greatest national anthem performances, such as Marvin Gaye’s performance in 1983. But this year’s will probably be remembered for the wrong reasons.

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters