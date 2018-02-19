Fergie Responds To Anthem Backlash: ‘I Honestly Tried My Best'

© Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

“Joel Embiid and all of America are not pleased with Fergie’s fake jazz anthem rendition,” exclaimed a social media user. “Pretty bad pregame all around.”

UPDATE: Following the backlash and criticism Fergie received for her national anthem performance on Sunday, the singer issued an apologetic statement for butchering the song. 

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night, I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," she said. 

While an explanation for the jazzy rendition of the song may have been warranted, many social media users agreed that an apology wasn't necessary. 

She took a risk and it backfired. It's really that simple. The apology was nice, but she would have been better off just accepting the loss and moving on.  

However, she may have felt the need to apologize to quell rumors that she deliberately ruined the song in her own form of protest, similarly to ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his infamous kneeling. 

Sorry to disappoint all the liberal conspiracy theorists, but she wasn't being political at all. She was simply trying her "best."  

Pop star Fergie was invited to sing ”The Star-Spangled Banner” at the National Basketball Association’s annual All-Star Game — and she made a spectacle out of her unpleasantly slow performance.

The Black Eyed Peas vocalist is known for her versatile and edgy voice. However, this time around, she managed to make her audience not only raise their eyebrows but also roll their eyes on her disastrous attempt to perform the American national anthem.

The singer and actress was all over the television, making history with one of the worst renditions of the national anthem at the NBA pre-game ceremony.

By the looks of it, the audience seemed desperately waiting for her to finish her performance. 

Even the players seemed flabbergasted, rolling their eyes at what seemed like a “sultry” attempt at singing the anthem.

If not disastrous, Fergie — real name Stacy Ann Ferguson — took people by surprise. Unfortunately for her, viewers were quick to take to social media and roast the singer.

However, it seemed like some really enjoyed a different and unique touch to the national anthem.

The NBA All-Star Game is known for producing some of the greatest national anthem performances, such as Marvin Gaye’s performance in 1983. But this year’s will probably be remembered for the wrong reasons.

