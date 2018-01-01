Skydiver’s Helmet Cam Captures Plane’s Chilling Crash Landing

An airplane’s emergency crash landing in a California field was caught on video from start to finish by a skydiver onboard who was wearing a helmet cam.

A skydiver’s helmet cam captured the terrifying moment a mechanical problem caused a small plane to make a crash landing.

The incident took place in the city of Lodi, California. The plane, which was carrying skydivers, gave passengers the ultimate adrenaline rush when it was forced to make an emergency landing.

Everything seemed to be going okay, until the plane flipped and passengers began to panic.

Once it hit the ground and they realized there was no fire or explosion, everyone scrambled to get out of the aircraft.

Recommended: Video Captures Scary Moment Wind Sends Helicopter Hurling At Tourists

None of the 18 people the plane was carrying were seriously injured as a result of the crash.

The video shows the skydiver walking over to the wreckage to make sure everyone made it out and checking with the pilot to make sure he is okay. Once the man has confirmation everyone is safe, he let out a “Hell Yeah!” of relief while high-fiving the pilot.

"We flew up, and then something happened. And then we're landing, and everything's crashing and everything's rolling. And then boom, we're on the ground upside down," Yuri Garmashov told local reporters. "Everything's dark. People start yelling, 'Get out. Get out. Get out.'"

Since the video is taken from a helmet cam, the footage is filmed from a first-person perspective, making it feel like you’re a part of the crash instead of just watching it.

The owner of the plane has said the crash was caused by a propulsion issue, but The Federal Aviation Administration has an investigation underway, according to Mashable.

A woman also claimed that the plane clipped the back of her pickup truck on its way down.

"I saw a plane coming down right at us. And I told my husband, 'That plane is going to hit us,'" witness Cindy Martin told KCRA. "Sure enough, it came right at us and clipped our back end enough to just really feel a good bump, and then it went out into the vineyard and flipped over."

Luckily, no one in her vehicle was seriously hurt either.

From the looks of the damage to the plane, it’s quite remarkable that everyone made it out safely.

Read More Tourist Ducks In Time To Avoid Getting Decapitated By Plane

Banner Photo Credit: YouTube Screenshot