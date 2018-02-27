Horrifying Video Shows Diners Beating Waitress Over Late Food

Surveillance camera footage of a restaurant in China shows a group of impudent diners beating a waitress. The mayhem broke out because the food was late.

When a waitress at Tianxiake Chinese Restaurant in Hengyang, China, approached a male patron to ask him to be patient as his order was being prepared, she was beaten to the ground by a group of enraged diners.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the waitress tried to explain herself to the man before he suddenly slapped her.

The 48-year-old waitress attempted to run away from the outranged diner, but a female customer grabbed the server’s hair and started hitting her head as others watched.

Shortly after, more people joined in and started hitting her with cups and plates.

According to the Beijing News, the restaurant’s manager, only identified as Li, said, “The diners were angry and complained that they had been waiting for a long time. One man was telling another group of diners that the dishes were too expensive.”

The restaurant staff couldn't even stop the customers from the vicious attack. The situation, which can only be described as a riot, was controlled when the manager called the Hengyang cops on the alleged attacker, later identified as Zhang.

The man was then turned over for investigation to track down the other attackers.

The manager reportedly vouched for the unnamed waitress, who has been working at the restaurant for two years, claiming she was good at what she does.

The waitress was reportedly taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, she did not sustain any severe injuries, but the incident itself is traumatizing enough to haunt her for the rest of her life.

Thumbnail/Banner: Pixabay