Indonesian Teen, Who Lays Eggs, Leaves Doctors Shell-Shocked

A teenager in Indonesia has developed a very strange condition: he has been laying eggs for the past two years.

The 14-year-old Akmal, who lives in Gowa, Indonesia, has been allegedly laying eggs since 2015, straight from his rectum — and the bizarre condition has doctors scratching their heads.

When cracked open, Akmal’s father said the eggs his son lays appear to either have all yolk or egg whites. The 14 year old has been hospitalized repeatedly and has laid 20 eggs in two years.

Doctors have X-rayed him and found whole eggs sitting inside his bowels. The boy recently also laid two eggs in front of the doctors.

Naturally, the doctors are baffled as it is impossible for eggs to form inside a human body.

“Scientifically chicken eggs cannot form inside the human body. It’s impossible, especially in the digestive system,” they said.

Doctors said last year the eggs the teen was laying were actually chicken eggs.

Muhammad Taslim, a spokesman for the Syekh Yusuf Hospital, said they have suspicion that the eggs were deliberately shoved inside the teen’s body. They however, admitted they have not yet found whether that was case.

Even if that is the case, how can eggs that size not break while they are entering or exiting Akmal’s body?

The hospital has now quarantined the 14-year-old and will monitor him to see if eggs naturally form inside him, while making sure the teen does not get his hands on the eggs to put inside himself.

Akmal’s father has denied his son has done any such thing.

“He never swallowed eggs whole, why would he do that?” he asked local news outlet. He also said there is no black magic involved in his child’s case and says it is an act of God.

"I am an imam in my village, so there’s no voodoo. I only believe in the Lord,” he said.

The doctors at Syekh Yusuf Hospital will now see whether they have a miracle in the making — or a boy with a very bizarre obsession with eggs.

This isn’t the only time a person claimed to be laying eggs in Indonesia. An elderly man Kakek Sinin in Tanjung Wangi, North Jakarta, left everyone shell-shocked after he claimed to lay eggs in 2015. Those eggs also looked like chicken eggs and came out of his rectum.

“Usually the eggs come out once every three months. But this month I've already laid three eggs,” Sinin said. “This has happened since 1998. I was treated at a hospital once, and I even went to the police.”

