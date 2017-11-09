Tesco Under Fire For Removing The ‘Black’ From ‘Black Panther’

The grocery retailer issued an apology after facing social media backlash: “This was a mistake and we are extremely sorry for any offense caused.”

The grocery retailer Tesco has issued an apology after mislabeling a “Black Panther” costume on its website as “Dark Panther.”

The costume is based on the fictional Marvel comic book superhero whose story was released as a blockbuster film earlier this month. The movie is celebrating incredible box office success, reaching nearly $1 billion since it opened in theaters on Feb. 16.

The film — which features an all-black cast and was directed by black filmmaker Ryan Coogler — seems to have flown under Tesco’s radar as the company failed to properly title the children’s costume inspired by the main character.

Many Twitter users criticized the error.

Just read that @Tesco named a #BlackPanther costume "Dark Panther", lol, who comes up with this? Publicity? Surely someone at the top can't think that they would get away with it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/M9C5wfbQTd — Karl Holtby (@karl_holtby) February 27, 2018

@Tesco there's a pretty big movie out at the moment called Black Panther, not sure if you've heard of it. The merch you sell is called "Dark Panther". Is this a tesco own brand super hero? — BrumGirlReviews (@Brumgirlreviews) February 25, 2018

But there was at least one person who offered three non-race-related potential reasons for the blunder.

A) It's a genuine mistake/oversight

B) It's due to licensing

C) It's an incredibly clever marketing ploy to get people talking about the costume — J_Allonby (@Jack_Allonby) February 27, 2018

The problem with mistakes of this nature is that, whether intentionally or not, they undermine black achievements.

As The Independent notes, “Black Panther” has made groundbreaking cultural impact around the world and is on track to becoming one of the most successful superhero movies ever made. It even outshone “The Avengers” at the box office in its opening week.

Its 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes even surpassed “The Dark Knight” and “Iron Man.”

In short, this movie is a big deal.

To diminish and whitewash it with this “Dark” panther nonsense is a slap in the face to its success as a black film. A similar example of this is last year’s “Best Picture” mix-up at the Oscars, which occurred when presenters mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the winner instead of the critically-acclaimed black film, “Moonlight.”

As Twitter user @missluvalot aptly pointed out, you wouldn’t change the name of “Iron Man” to “Metal Man,” so why did the Black Panther need an alias to appear on Tesco’s website?

@Tesco #Tesco please can you explain this to me? Why does this costume say 'dark' #panther there is no dark panther in the kingdom of #Wakanda it is #BLACKpanther why have you done this what is it? Dark what? U dont remix #IronMan 2 #metalman so why this? #EpicFail #fixthis pic.twitter.com/hV8wD5RnLY — meeee (@missluvalot) February 25, 2018

Upon facing backlash, a Tesco spokesperson said, “This was a mistake and we are extremely sorry for any offense caused. We have corrected the description of this product on our website and are reviewing our processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Apologizing and fixing the mistake were the least that Tesco could do. But it’s 2018. Why are black people still faced with the exhausting task of teaching the rest of the world how to treat them?

