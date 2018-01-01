These Women All Came To A Helpless Mother’s Aid At The Airport

The pregnant mother was struggling to handle her unruly child, but a group of perfect strangers stepped up to help. The story was detailed in a Facebook post.

Beth Bornstein Dunnington used Facebook to share a story about a young mother, her fussy child, and how a group of women saved the day.

The mother, who was also pregnant, was trying to calm her child in the middle of a “meltdown.” At some point, after the child had already run around kicking and screaming, the mother gave up, burying her head into her hands.

As soon as the women watching this unfold noticed what was going on, they immediately stepped up to help. No questions asked.

According to Dunnington, at least six or seven of the women present approached the pregnant mom, kneeling and forming a circle around her and her son.

“I sang 'The Itsy Bitsy Spider' to the little boy,” she said in her post.

Another woman peeled an orange to give it to the boy, and then another woman pulled a toy from her purse so the toddler could play with it.

Then, Dunnington said, another woman gave the stressed pregnant mom a bottle of water.

“Someone else helped the mom get the kid's sippy cup out of her bag and give it to him. It was so gorgeous, there was no discussion and no one knew anyone else, but we were able to calm them both down, and she got her child on the plane,” she explained.

Adding that “only women approached,” Dunnington said that what she saw was a group of strong women coming together to solve a problem without even wanting to know much about one another.

“After they went through the door we all went back to our separate seats and didn't talk about it,” she recounted. “[W]e were strangers, gathering to solve something. It occurred to me that a circle of women, with a mission, can save the world. I will never forget that moment.”

Nor will we.

An inspiring moment such as this really proves that it takes a village to raise a child. And the struggling mom surely will never forget these strangers and their kindness.