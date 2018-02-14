Man Who Beat Homelessness Hands Out Roses On Valentine's Day

The man, who struggles with mental illness, found that giving out roses made him happy. Thankfully, a filmmaker heard his story and shared it with the world.

It’s always good to learn that someone has beaten homelessness. But what’s even better is to know that those who have, oftentimes feel so grateful that they choose to share it with everyone else.

That is the case of a man who goes by Cameron and distributes roses on Valentine’s Day.

The story of the Australian man who hands out roses at Nobby Beach, Gold Coast, was first told by filmmaker Lance Smith.

According to Smith, Cameron has schizophrenia and depression. Because of his condition, holding a steady job is difficult. Thankfully, Cameron was able to start selling "The Big Issue" magazines by the beach. This, the filmmaker said, has helped give Cameron a purpose in life.

“[S]ince selling it his depression has significantly reduced, he feels like he has purpose and genuinely enjoys getting up in the morning to go sell it,” Smith wrote. “He said the best he’s sold in one day is 10, making him $35."

Smith, who learned about the man while buying coffee, said that during their conversation, Cameron said he wanted to buy $100 worth of roses to give out to strangers.

"I asked him how much he was going to sell them for, and he replied, 'Nothing, I’ll be giving them out for free. I just like to see the joy and smile on people's faces,'" Smith added.

Then, Smith had an idea. He and Cameron each bought $50 worth of roses just so the Gold Coast man could give out the flowers to perfect strangers on Valentine’s Day.

In the end, the nice gesture paid off as Cameron ended up earning $175 on Valentine’s Day.

Cameron, who said he used to volunteer at a church, said that while he worked in the kitchen, he would give all female staff coming in for lunch a rose.

"There were roses left over so I hit the street of Surfers [Paradise] and it made me feel so good so I did for three days in a row," he added.

We are sure that both men won’t forget each other, and that Cameron, in particular, won’t forget how his kind gesture brought a smile to people’s faces.