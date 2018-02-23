News Anchor Reacts Like A Champ After A Flamingo Flies Onto Her Head

An excited flamingo surprised two news anchors by suddenly flying on set and landing on one of their heads. You never know what to expect on live television.

When Zooday doesn't go as planned, but your anchors are really good sports. @News8 pic.twitter.com/beaIwk3JGR — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) February 23, 2018

A TV news anchor from San Diego has gone viral after a video of a flamingo landing on her head in the middle of a segment caught the internet’s attention.

Nichelle Medina and Eric Kahnert, co-hosts of the morning news on KFMB, were live on air Friday doing a segment meant to lead up to a future story on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

As Medina was speaking, she was interrupted mid-sentence when the bird flew into the shot, almost as if responding to a cue, and landed on her head.

“They’re good for weeding your garden of bugs —,” said Medina, when the bird turned her into its perch.

“Or flying onto my head,” Medina finished, not even looking fazed.

“How’s that for an introduction,” said Kahnert, seemingly in awe.

Highlight of my week!! https://t.co/FuC2mKOPkb — Nichelle Medina (@nichellenews8) February 23, 2018

The flamingo in question is a 10-year-old scarlet Ibis named Sophie, one of the San Diego Zoo’s ambassadors.

During the segment, zookeeper Dara Flannery told the anchors that Sophie had felt really excited to meet the pair.

“She just couldn’t wait,” she said.

Both Medina and Kahnert seemed delighted by the experience.

“Highlight of my week,” Medina tweeted Friday.

On Monday, she quoted a tweet by CBS News sharing a video of the moment, and added, “After all these years, I finally ‘landed’ on network TV. A huge thanks to ‘Sophie,’ the Ibis who may be [my] new agent!”

Kahnert tweeted a similar sentiment:“4 decades of anchoring the news between @nichellenews8 and I .. and this is how we make it on network news!”

If you’re going to do live television, you have to be able to think on your feet, and Medina and Kahnert nailed it.