Trump Admits He Tries ‘Like Hell To Hide That Bald Spot’ At CPAC

President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.

President Donald Trump told an audience of conservative activists that he "tries like hell to hide" his bald spot, gesturing on stage like he was parting his hair to cover the top and back of his head.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday morning at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, the president confessed he struggles with his rapidly receding hair.

The bizarre moment began with Trump veering off topic to talk about how nice he thought he looked on the big screen.

The US president gestured to a picture of himself on display there.

“What a nice picture, I’d love to hear that guy speak,” he said to the crowd.

The suddenly realizing he was being watched by millions of people, Trump turned around and patted his famous yellow locks.

"Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks," he said. "I work hard at it. It doesn't look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Together, we are hanging in."

The comment was met with cheers at the right-wing conference and many of Mr Trump’s supporters online were similarly impressed with some even praising his hair as “beautiful.”

It is not an easy task to hide one’s bald spot. For a president, it is even more difficult since climbing the staircase of Air Force on a windy day, is just one of their cumbersome jobs.

The president’s long-time doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, has revealed Trump takes Propecia (finasteride), a drug that is commonly taken to promote hair growth. However, it usually only stops further hair loss from happening rather than grow new hair. And like all drugs, it has two major side effects: sexual dysfunction and mental confusion.

The president’s hair has been the butt of the joke ever since he started his election campaign.

Jimmy Fallon went out as far as to tousle Trump’s locks on “The Tonight Show.” He got a lot of flak for it for trying to humanize Trump.

