Trump Jokes About Melania Leaving Him Weeks After Infidelity Rumors

The president made light of some of the most pressing and distressing issues dogging his presidency, including lack of security clearances for his top aides.

President Donald Trump has never hesitated in targeting his opponents, but during a speech at the Gridiron dinner, the president delivered some “self-deprecating jokes” that insulted not just his administration but his wife as well.

The yearly Gridiron event, which has been taking place since 1885, is a formal gala for politicians and journalists and features the United States Marine Band, satirical music skits and speeches by various politicians, including the president.

Contrary to the widely covered White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which Trump skipped last year, no cameras or video-recording devices are allowed inside the white-tie event and so, unfortunately, there is no video evidence of the president’s performance. However, there is an eye witness account of various journalists as well as the White House pool report, which attest to the president’s awkward humor.

“My staff was concerned that I couldn’t do self-deprecating humor, and I told them not to worry, nobody does self deprecating humor better than me,” Trump quipped Saturday, as quoted by CNN.

He set about to do just that by cracking bad jokes about his staff and that too, at the expense of his family. The speech came at the end of a chaotic week in the White House, which included the communications director Hope Hicks’ sudden exit from the White House. Trump did not shy away from the subject of the recent staff changes and even wondered whose turn it would be next to leave.

According to Mother Jones, Trump humiliated his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who accompanied him to the dinner.

“I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Now the question everybody keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’” Trump said.

“That is terrible honey, but you love me, right?” he continued, addressing Melania. “I won’t tell you what she said. She said, ‘Behave.’ ... Is that terrible?”

It is indeed terrible considering the fact that Trump allegedly paid off mistresses, included former porn actress Stormy Daniels, during his early years of marriage to Melania.

The president also goaded his son-in-law, Jared Kushner by saying his party had arrived late to the event “because Jared could not get through the security.”

Trump’s son-in-law lost his security access to the most top-secret U.S. intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, without which Kushner’s role in some major policy decision-making, involving China, Russia and Middle East, could be limited.

Trump also joked about Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Lately, [Pence has been] showing a particularly keen interest in the news these days,” Trump said. “He starts out each morning asking everyone, ‘Has he been impeached yet?’”

Of Sessions, he said the attorney general was offered “a ride over and he recused himself.”

Much of what Trump joked about is anything but funny.

The president made light of some of the most pressing and distressing issues dogging his presidency, including lack of security clearances for his top aides as well as the precarious nature of his presidency and marriage.

The president’s jokes were not as much “self-deprecating” as they were insults to others disguised behind a thin veneer of humor.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis