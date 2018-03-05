Trump Confuses South Korea, An Ally, With North Korea, An Adversary

A U.S. official said Trump was in fact, referring to a March 1 phone call to President Moon Jae-in of South Korea — which is a U.S. ally.

President Donald Trump may be due for a checkup with his doctor again if he can’t even differentiate between South Korea (a U.S. ally) and North Korea (a U.S. enemy).

During the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday, Trump left politicians and journalists mystified after he proclaimed he had made a breakthrough call with the nuclear-power North Korea. During a speech filled with bad jokes and thinly veiled insults, Trump suddenly veered off into highly serious territory about North Korea, stating, “It was headed for disaster and now we’re talking. They, by the way, called up a couple of days ago; they said, ‘We would like to talk,’ And I said, ‘So would we, but you have to denuke.’”

The statement was all the more stunning because of the fact the hermit kingdom snubbed Vice President Mike Pence when he visited PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics. And it was just last month when DPRK’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un proclaimed he will never give up its nuclear weapons.

Turns out, North Korea never said any such thing and it was just a case of mistaken identity by Trump.

A U.S. official, who remained anonymous, said the president had never spoken to Kim directly and told Yonhap News Agency that Trump “was referring to his March 1 phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.”

So in fact, Trump was actually talking about Korea. He just mistook which one. So instead of describing a landmark exchange with a despotic foe that is developing and testing nuclear weapons at record speed and threatening to bomb the United States, Trump was simply describing his ally, which has no nukes, and just wants to not be killed.

Both the countries are so close geographically that for Trump, who is known to be geographically challenged, it’s a simple mistake to make.

The situation would be funny but South Korea is one of the most important allies of the United States and there are thousands of Americans troops deployed in the country with weapons of mass destruction pointed at them. Also, the country seems to be on the brink of a war with Kim Jon-un and a single slip by either of the parties can result in a World War III.

If Trump is so easily confused about some of the most concerning issues of the time, perhaps it’s time his own cabinet should think about invoking the 25th Amendment, to make sure he can keep his baby hands away from the big nuclear button he so often boasts about.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Jonatahn Ernst