Ted Cruz's Attempt To Slam Democrats As Lisa Simpson Backfires

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to hijack "The Simpsons" to make the Democrats look bad. All he did, instead, was make himself look like a fool.

Yeah, clearly the party of Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/0G2aKztQ84 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 22, 2018

During his appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a “joke” that sounded more like a compliment.

Thankfully, the internet picked up on it.

During an interview, Cruz equated the character Lisa Simpson from "The Simpsons" with Democrats. He also said that Republicans are the party of the somewhat dysfunctional Bart, Homer, Maggie, and Marge.

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

According to The Hill, Cruz made the comment after his interviewer, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, associated the current gun control debate to an episode of "The Simpsons" in which Homer talks about the Second Amendment.

But in the episode, as Homer mentions the amendment as a set of protections for gun owners, the character’s older daughter, Lisa, argues that the Second Amendment is outdated.

"The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie, and Marge,” Cruz then said.

Twitter couldn’t agree more.

Ted Cruz said that "the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson."



He does know Lisa wins the Presidency, right? pic.twitter.com/ySyIU54gdQ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 22, 2018

You can't make this sh*t up!

Yes, Ted Cruz, we are the party of intelligence. Lisa Simpson was literally the only intelligent character in The Simpsons. https://t.co/3HO348uibj — Edan Clay 🌊 (@EdanClay) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz: "I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson."



Sadly, Republicans see it as an insult to be thoughtful, intelligent, compassionate, ethical, and passionate about our environment.#BetoForTexas — John King (@johnkingaustin) February 22, 2018

Sen. Ted Cruz: "I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson."



Me: Hell yeah it is. pic.twitter.com/ARnTCPqNC8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz says Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson.



What he left out is that Republicans are the party of Mr. Burns. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 22, 2018

Perhaps, the Texas senator should brush up on his interview skills before the next public appearance. Otherwise, he will end up sounding just like Homer all over again.