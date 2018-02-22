© Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Ted Cruz's Attempt To Slam Democrats As Lisa Simpson Backfires

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to hijack "The Simpsons" to make the Democrats look bad. All he did, instead, was make himself look like a fool.

 

 

During his appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a “joke” that sounded more like a compliment.

Thankfully, the internet picked up on it.

During an interview, Cruz equated the character Lisa Simpson from "The Simpsons" with Democrats. He also said that Republicans are the party of the somewhat dysfunctional Bart, Homer, Maggie, and Marge.

 

According to The Hill, Cruz made the comment after his interviewer, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, associated the current gun control debate to an episode of "The Simpsons" in which Homer talks about the Second Amendment.

But in the episode, as Homer mentions the amendment as a set of protections for gun owners, the character’s older daughter, Lisa, argues that the Second Amendment is outdated.

"The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie, and Marge,” Cruz then said.

Twitter couldn’t agree more.

 

 

 

 

 

Perhaps, the Texas senator should brush up on his interview skills before the next public appearance. Otherwise, he will end up sounding just like Homer all over again.

