Twitter Had Mixed Feelings About Trudeau’s Wardrobe In India

by
Cierra Bailey
“It’s a little over the top,” said Vivek Dehejia, economics professor at Carleton University, about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's traditional Indian wardrobe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family walking in a crowd in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced some criticism for his choice to wear traditional Indian attire while visiting the country with his family.

With remarks such as “choreographed cuteness” and “India tourism campaign” being used to described Trudeau’s choice of fashion, it seems people were not impressed by his attempt to engage with the culture in this way.

“It’s a little over the top,” Vivek Dehejia, economics professor at Carleton University, told Global News. “I understand on day one having to wear the traditional clothes, but now it’s getting too much. It’s very choreographed, … these Bollywood-style outfits every public event he does. What does it say about the real purpose of the visit?”

Indian socialite Suhel Seth jumped into the fray on Twitter, proclaiming that Trudeau’s visit was nothing more than a costly “election photo-shoot.”

On the flip side, there were some Twitter users who stood up for Trudeau, commending his wardrobe as a form of respect. 

While Trudeau's intentions may be in the right place, he may have just slightly crossed the very fine line that exists between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation.   

