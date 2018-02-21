Twitter Had Mixed Feelings About Trudeau’s Wardrobe In India

“It’s a little over the top,” said Vivek Dehejia, economics professor at Carleton University, about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's traditional Indian wardrobe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced some criticism for his choice to wear traditional Indian attire while visiting the country with his family.

Read More Burrito Shop Shuts Down After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

With remarks such as “choreographed cuteness” and “India tourism campaign” being used to described Trudeau’s choice of fashion, it seems people were not impressed by his attempt to engage with the culture in this way.

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

Incredible India tourism campaign should hire them https://t.co/mJjhXTKah9 — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) February 21, 2018

Bro Golden Temple is not at the airport, have some chill... https://t.co/UIK7hohjJN — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) February 21, 2018

somehow there's always at least one foreigner at Indian weddings taking pictures with all the guests pic.twitter.com/RHN3OI1N2x — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 21, 2018

Notice how the Indians are wearing suits and you can't help but dress up like a Bollywood extra. — Interest Only (@Interest0nly) February 21, 2018

“It’s a little over the top,” Vivek Dehejia, economics professor at Carleton University, told Global News. “I understand on day one having to wear the traditional clothes, but now it’s getting too much. It’s very choreographed, … these Bollywood-style outfits every public event he does. What does it say about the real purpose of the visit?”

Indian socialite Suhel Seth jumped into the fray on Twitter, proclaiming that Trudeau’s visit was nothing more than a costly “election photo-shoot.”

Why couldn’t @JustinTrudeau just use Photoshop? That way he could have had photos of all the INDIAN outfits and temples and ashrams and monuments and Bollywood without having to travel so many thousands of miles? It’s the costliest election photo-shoot. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 21, 2018

On the flip side, there were some Twitter users who stood up for Trudeau, commending his wardrobe as a form of respect.

Sir if they want to pay respects to the culture of our country why should one be disturbed. It’s a moment they want to enjoy with India and that’s it. https://t.co/BJDeZQAfFm — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 21, 2018

Absolutely love it. Shows the respect they have for the country they are visiting. We may not dress like this everyday but no harm in them doing this for a few days :) — Reena 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇮🇳 (@RinksB) February 21, 2018

I'm not sure what's all the fuss about. Obviously, someone else has created their wardrobe. They have trusted that advice and despite some of it being over the top, I think it's nice of them to wear it. In any case, I think they're all looking really good. Get over it. — Sarika (@idayre) February 21, 2018

While Trudeau's intentions may be in the right place, he may have just slightly crossed the very fine line that exists between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation.