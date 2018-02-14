© Reuters/Pool

Twitter Mocks Louise Linton's Tone-Deaf Elle Interview

by
Alice Salles
After trying to appeal to average Americans in an interview, Louise Linton was reminded by the internet that her lack of appeal goes beyond her choice of gloves.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, tried to seem more relatable to the American public in a recent Elle interview. But instead of praise for being "honest," all she got was a ton of criticism on Twitter.

In a profile that touts her love for SoulCycle and the term “super-duper,” Linton managed to appear even more out of touch than most of us previously thought — even as she tried to apologize for past comments that seemed insensitive, to say the least.

After mentioning the apartment in what Elle magazine called the “moneyed stretch of the Upper East Side” where Linton and the treasury secretary live, the magazine talked to Linton about various subjects.

She shared anecdotes proving that she really, really loves dogs, told reporters that she insists that she’s nothing but a “regular” person, and even talked about the “super-duper scary” idea of doing a reality TV show.

Still, no matter what she did, it seems as if the effort to appeal to the masses turned out fruitless. At least, that's what it looks like when you check Twitter, where countless users made their thoughts on Linton’s tone-deaf interview very clear.

Sorry, Marie Antoinette of our current era, you didn't quite manage to win the public's hearts with this one. Better luck next time.  

