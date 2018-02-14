Twitter Mocks Louise Linton's Tone-Deaf Elle Interview

After trying to appeal to average Americans in an interview, Louise Linton was reminded by the internet that her lack of appeal goes beyond her choice of gloves.

when Louise Linton tries to act like a regular person#TheSimpsons #MAGA pic.twitter.com/dA06nOFfGp — Arthouse Homer (@ArthouseHomer) February 14, 2018

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, tried to seem more relatable to the American public in a recent Elle interview. But instead of praise for being "honest," all she got was a ton of criticism on Twitter.

In a profile that touts her love for SoulCycle and the term “super-duper,” Linton managed to appear even more out of touch than most of us previously thought — even as she tried to apologize for past comments that seemed insensitive, to say the least.

After mentioning the apartment in what Elle magazine called the “moneyed stretch of the Upper East Side” where Linton and the treasury secretary live, the magazine talked to Linton about various subjects.

She shared anecdotes proving that she really, really loves dogs, told reporters that she insists that she’s nothing but a “regular” person, and even talked about the “super-duper scary” idea of doing a reality TV show.

Still, no matter what she did, it seems as if the effort to appeal to the masses turned out fruitless. At least, that's what it looks like when you check Twitter, where countless users made their thoughts on Linton’s tone-deaf interview very clear.

This rehab profile of Louise Linton is (unintentionally?) brutal https://t.co/13lbsOsziJ pic.twitter.com/ODSD3pRLWt — Adam Serwer ?? (@AdamSerwer) February 13, 2018

Louise Linton gives third wives a bad name. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 13, 2018

can't remember pose like this from spouse of a Cabinet member https://t.co/3dhNxLnefS — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 13, 2018

“I am not having a good week” - John Kelly



“Hold my diamond-encrusted flute filled with the tears of orphaned children donned in ghastly polyester blends” - Louise Linton — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 13, 2018

The first sign of trouble was when Louise Linton posted a “super duper” cute pic containing the phrase “find your soul...” https://t.co/qRa0H1DJq7 pic.twitter.com/Qfi7qmraSY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 13, 2018

You could not create a more tone-deaf person than Louise Linton if you pull all the scientists at the National Labs on the job. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) February 13, 2018

Sorry, Marie Antoinette of our current era, you didn't quite manage to win the public's hearts with this one. Better luck next time.