Kids Tried Sneaking Into 'Black Panther' Dressed As A Tall Man In Coat

Using a method that has been done on television shows and in movies, two teens tried to appear as one really tall man to get in a theater for half the price.

These two guys tried that 'tall man in a trenchcoat trick' to see 'Black Panther' https://t.co/ysy2DJWDXA pic.twitter.com/ft9U8TtlK3 — MarvelComics Newz (@MarvelCmcs_Newz) February 19, 2018

Box office hit "Black Panther" isn’t just making headlines for earning a ton of money, it's also for the resonating message that’s captivating audiences across America. But two movie-goers recently made headlines of their own, attempting to get a “two-for-price-of-one” ticket special by donning a less-than-creative disguise.

Two kids used a method often described in TV tropes and in memes online, and stacked one on top of the other while wearing a long trench coat, attempting to appear as one really tall-looking adult. Movie-goers can be seen in a video taken by a friend visibly laughing at their attempts to get a single ticket for the both of them.

The video was shared online and quickly went viral.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

The employees at the theater weren’t fooled, however, and the two had to pay for two tickets after all.

Nah, I don't know how but he knew something was up. — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

Although they had to enter — and pay — under conventional rules, it’s great to see such enthusiasm for the movie itself. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that was released this past weekend is breaking huge box office records. Its release is the fifth-highest weekend release of all time, and it's the highest weekend opening ever for the month of February, besting 2016’s “Deadpool.”

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, is a film about an African monarch and superhero from the Marvel Universe, and it's receiving accolades worldwide for being a positive depiction of a black-centric movie in a time when most superhero films focus on white protagonists.

That's why it’s unfortunate that some people have attempted to create backlash against the film. Trolls across Twitter have started to share images of white individuals who have been injured, incorrectly stating that they were beaten by black movie-goers who were upset with white people seeing the movie. In one such posting, a troll even used an image of the ex-wife of former White House staffer Rob Porter, who received a black eye from Porter during their relationship.

Fortunately, those trolls have been called out for their lies, and many theater patrons have had amazing experiences with the film. These two kids trying to get into the movie for half the price exemplify just how amazing “Black Panther” really is — and the lengths to which some might go in order to see it.