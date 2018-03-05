Utah State Bar Somehow Emailed All The Lawyers A Woman’s Topless Photo

The Utah State Bar was trying to send out an email advertising its upcoming spring convention, but what it actually sent out was an image of a topless woman.

So, um, the @UtahStateBar apparently just sent out an image of a topless woman to its membership while advertising its spring convention. They also then sent out an apology. Here's what I CAN show you... #utpol pic.twitter.com/sNCSfTjx1C — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) March 5, 2018

Lawyers in Utah were understandably perplexed when they received a rather unexpected image from the Utah State Bar on Monday.

The email contained two images. The first attachment was a plain old advertisement for the State Bar’s upcoming 2018 Spring Convention. However, right beneath the advertisement, there was a photo of a woman’s bare chest.

The email was sent to all active attorneys in Utah. It was reportedly created “in-house,” Utah State Bar Communications Director Matt Page said in a press release.

“We are aware of the situation,” he added. “We’re investigating how it got out.”

Page said he created the advertisement photo but had no idea how an image of a topless woman was attached to the email when he sent it out.

“We are horrified,” executive director of the Bar, John Baldwin, said in a statement. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

The email was shared multiple times on social media where it spread like wildfire.

The Bar, which certifies all attorneys across the state, quickly took to Twitter to send out a public apology.

Apologies to all who received an inappropriate email from the Utah State Bar. We are aware of the situation and are investigating the matter. — Utah State Bar (@UtahStateBar) March 5, 2018

While the situation was mortifying for the bar, lawyers who received the questioning email had their fun on social media.

Yeah….opened up that email in the middle of the House gallery and freaked out! ?? My intern sitting next to me was laughing so hard — Chase Thomas (@ChaseThomas89) March 5, 2018

The mind-boggling email attachment did not fail to amuse the online users either.

So it's now the Utah State Topless Bar? — Paul Gibbs (@entitled2life) March 5, 2018

My guess is that Spring Convention is going to have record (and disappointed) turnout. — Brad Gunnell (@gunnellbrad) March 5, 2018

I like how this implies that you received the pic unedited at that made for a fun day at the office pic.twitter.com/7w942E2UI4 — Matt Gilbert (@mattgilblezy) March 6, 2018

Hey Utah Lawyers: DO NOT OPEN THE LATEST STATE BAR EMAIL AT WORK! VERY NSFW AND I CANT STOP LAUGHING — Small Baller Fox (@FoxOnABox_) March 5, 2018

The bar has been raised — glitch bitch (@AmyDentata) March 6, 2018

Bishop on Sunday "when was the last time you saw pornography (that wasn't sent to you by the government)?" — Garrett McClintock (@GJMcClintock) March 6, 2018

Every attorney to the Utah State Bar this afternoon. ?? pic.twitter.com/eLkDuGIOQQ — Beagle Wrangler (@sunlitgold1968) March 6, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Pixabay