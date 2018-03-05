© Pixabay

Utah State Bar Somehow Emailed All The Lawyers A Woman’s Topless Photo

The Utah State Bar was trying to send out an email advertising its upcoming spring convention, but what it actually sent out was an image of a topless woman.

 

Lawyers in Utah were understandably perplexed when they received a rather unexpected image from the Utah State Bar on Monday.

The email contained two images. The first attachment was a plain old advertisement for the State Bar’s upcoming 2018 Spring Convention. However, right beneath the advertisement, there was a photo of a woman’s bare chest.

The email was sent to all active attorneys in Utah. It was reportedly created “in-house,” Utah State Bar Communications Director Matt Page said in a press release.

“We are aware of the situation,” he added. “We’re investigating how it got out.”

Page said he created the advertisement photo but had no idea how an image of a topless woman was attached to the email when he sent it out.

“We are horrified,” executive director of the Bar, John Baldwin, said in a statement. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

The email was shared multiple times on social media where it spread like wildfire.

The Bar, which certifies all attorneys across the state, quickly took to Twitter to send out a public apology.

 

While the situation was mortifying for the bar, lawyers who received the questioning email had their fun on social media.

 

The mind-boggling email attachment did not fail to amuse the online users either.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

