Video Shows Pizza Hut Worker Ward Off Three Armed Robbers

The heroic employee said he went “into security mode” when three gun-wielding thieves tried to rob the Philadelphia Pizza Hut where he worked.

A Philadelphia Pizza Hut employee stopped three armed robbers from sticking up his place of employment.

Surveillance footage captured the moment Demetrius Carnegie — who was off the clock at the time — went head-to-head with the burglars all armed with handguns when they entered the establishment at 9:21 p.m. on Feb. 19, according to the Philly Voice.

The robbers demanded money, leaped over the counter, and threatened the employees with their weapons.

The heroic worker in the video pushed the robbers back toward the counter and flipping shelves of pizza boxes over, sending them toppling onto the burglars

"Through my head it was just 'go into security mode' and take care of what I gotta take care of," Carnegie told Fox 29.

Without ever firing their weapons, the suspects fled the scene completely empty-handed.

Local authorities are still searching for the suspects, however, it isn't likely they will be returning to that particular business anytime soon after that embarrassing defeat.