Teen Awarded $16,000 Scholarship After Act Of Kindness Goes Viral

“He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did,” Evoni Williams recalled.

A teenager from Houston, Texas, was honored for her act of kindness after she took the time to help an elderly patron in need at the La Marque Waffle House, the restaurant where she works.

Evoni Williams was working at the Waffle House when she noticed a customer, a regular who had recently undergone surgery and was using an oxygen tank, was having trouble cutting up his ham.

“He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," the 18-year-old recalled.

Despite being busy with work, Evoni took his plate without any hesitation and began cutting up his food.

Witnessing the heartrending scene, a patron named Laura Wolf was so touched by the young woman’s gesture she took a picture of Williams assisting the partially disabled man and shared it on Facebook.

The photo immediately went viral, with over 98,000 reactions and nearly 50,000 shares.

“It was so busy in here, and she actually took the time to stop and hear what he had to say instead of walking past him. That just meant something to me," Wolf said in an interview.

Since no act of kindness goes unnoticed or wasted, the teenager soon received a big surprise.

Mayor Bobby Hocking presented a proclamation to 18-year-old at the Waffle House. Adrien, the 78-year-old man who Williams had helped, was also present at the restaurant.

"This is probably more of a lifestyle of Evoni, because she does this from her heart. It just so happens somebody got a picture of this one time of many,” said Hocking.

That’s not all. The act of kindness also drew attention of Texas Southern University, which presented her with a $16,000 scholarship at the proclamation. Williams couldn't stop the tears.

She said she was working at Waffle House only to save up for college.

A representative for the university said, “Your act of kindness is exactly the kind of student we want at Texas Southern University. “

“It’s something I would do any other day," Williams explained.

Read More Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Being Raped, Then Helps Arrest Suspect

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Pixabay