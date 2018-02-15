© Pexels

Comedian Michael Ian Black Explains Toxic Masculinity And Gun Violence

by
Ayesha
“Deeper even than the gun problem is this: boys are broken,” Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted in the aftermath of Florida school shooting.

florida school shooting

As the nation mourns for the lives of 17 people who were killed in the 40th mass shooting of 2018, it is also important to understand where these shooters come from and what triggers them.

Comedian Michael Ian Black had a powerful message that answers some of the bigger questions. In a series of tweets he posted in response to the latest school shooting, the comedian explains it all.

“Deeper even than the gun problem is this: boys are broken,” Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All of what Black said rings true.

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was carried out by a 19-year-old boy. In fact, almost all of the mass shootings in the country have been carried out by men – deranged and sane, young and old, rich or poor — but men, all the same.

Why do these men get the urge to pick up guns?

As Black said, the easiest way to hurt a man is to hurt his masculinity, that is, to make him feel worthless and powerless.

Recent years have been filled with accomplishments of women, who have not just stood up against men who have tried to oppress them but also have won landmark victories in political positions, which were previously dominated by men. Yet, surprisingly, many men have remained stagnant and are unable to see past their male gender — which apparently to them, is all that is needed to make them superior to others; especially people of the opposite gender.

There is also a taboo behind men crying and expressing themselves emotionally. Boys have always been told they need to “man up” or bottle their emotions over things that make them unhappy.  Not finding answers, boys often go into depression — a problem more than 6.7 percent of American teenage population is suffering from.  The common denominator among all mass shooters has also been reported to be the use of antidepressants.

Many of these disturbed children grow up to commit mass killings, harassments, rapes and domestic abuses.

Majority of these perpetrators behind mass shooting are also seen to have committed or threatened violence against women – including Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter behind the Florida school shooting, who reportedly stalked, harassed and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

“In nearly half of the shootings, the shooter exhibited warning signs before the shooting indicating that they posed a danger to themselves or others,” Everytown for Gun Safety reported.

“These red flags included acts, attempted acts, or threats of violence towards oneself or others; violations of protective orders; or evidence of ongoing substance abuse.”

42 percent of such cases show the shooter exhibited red flags at home.

People strongly agree with Black’s understanding of young boys.

 

 

 

Read More
Ex-student Kills 17 In Shooting Spree At Florida High School

Thumbnail/ Banner Credit: Pexels

Tags:
florida florida school shooting florida shooting gun violence gun violence in america gunners mass killings mass murder mass shooters mass shooting events mass shooting in us news nra school shootings shooting
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.