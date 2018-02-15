Comedian Michael Ian Black Explains Toxic Masculinity And Gun Violence

“Deeper even than the gun problem is this: boys are broken,” Comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted in the aftermath of Florida school shooting.

As the nation mourns for the lives of 17 people who were killed in the 40th mass shooting of 2018, it is also important to understand where these shooters come from and what triggers them.

Comedian Michael Ian Black had a powerful message that answers some of the bigger questions. In a series of tweets he posted in response to the latest school shooting, the comedian explains it all.

Deeper even than the gun problem is this: boys are broken. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

Until we fix men, we need to fix the gun problem. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

The last 50 years redefined womanhood: women were taught they can be anything. No commensurate movement for men who are still generally locked into the same rigid, outdated model of masculinity and it’s killing us. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

If you want to hurt a man, the first thing you do is attack his masculinity. Men don’t have the language to understand masculinity as anything other than some version of a caveman because no language exists. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

The language of masculinity is hopelessly entwined with sexuality, and the language of sexuality in hopelessly entwined with power, agency, and self-worth. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

So men (and boys before that) don’t have language for modes of expression that don’t readily conform to traditional standards. To step outside those norms is to take a risk most of us are afraid to take. As a result, a lot of guys spend their lives terrified. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

We’re terrified of being viewed as something other than men. We know ourselves to be men, but don’t know how to be our whole selves. A lot of us (me included) either shut off or experience deep shame or rage. Or all three. Again: men are terrified. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

Even talking about this topic invites ridicule because it’s so scary for most men (and women). Men are adrift and nobody is talking about it and nobody’s doing anything about it and it’s killing us. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 15, 2018

All of what Black said rings true.

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was carried out by a 19-year-old boy. In fact, almost all of the mass shootings in the country have been carried out by men – deranged and sane, young and old, rich or poor — but men, all the same.

Why do these men get the urge to pick up guns?

As Black said, the easiest way to hurt a man is to hurt his masculinity, that is, to make him feel worthless and powerless.

Recent years have been filled with accomplishments of women, who have not just stood up against men who have tried to oppress them but also have won landmark victories in political positions, which were previously dominated by men. Yet, surprisingly, many men have remained stagnant and are unable to see past their male gender — which apparently to them, is all that is needed to make them superior to others; especially people of the opposite gender.

There is also a taboo behind men crying and expressing themselves emotionally. Boys have always been told they need to “man up” or bottle their emotions over things that make them unhappy. Not finding answers, boys often go into depression — a problem more than 6.7 percent of American teenage population is suffering from. The common denominator among all mass shooters has also been reported to be the use of antidepressants.

Many of these disturbed children grow up to commit mass killings, harassments, rapes and domestic abuses.

Majority of these perpetrators behind mass shooting are also seen to have committed or threatened violence against women – including Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter behind the Florida school shooting, who reportedly stalked, harassed and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

“In nearly half of the shootings, the shooter exhibited warning signs before the shooting indicating that they posed a danger to themselves or others,” Everytown for Gun Safety reported.

“These red flags included acts, attempted acts, or threats of violence towards oneself or others; violations of protective orders; or evidence of ongoing substance abuse.”

42 percent of such cases show the shooter exhibited red flags at home.

People strongly agree with Black’s understanding of young boys.

*nod* As the mother of a young boy, I've been trying hard to let him know that all his feelings are okay. I never tell him that boys don't cry. I want him to know that he is allowed to feel the full range of human emotions, and wish more men were thus empowered. — Fabulous Redhead (@fabredhead) February 15, 2018

Right. And the fear of being found out, and then shamed for all their inadequacies and failure to "man-up" like our culture demands of them, keeps them from seeing any way out. To admit their true selves, is to admit a vulnerable self that only brings on more shame. — Getting to True Love (@JaneGarapick) February 15, 2018

Boys want to be men & they want the respect of men, but our culture no longer provides ways for boys to prove themselves and earn the guidance & respect they crave. They also have a need for strenuous physical activities. Only a minority of boys get what they need from sports. — MaeQuez (@mae_quez) February 15, 2018

