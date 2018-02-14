Distrusting Chinese Woman Climbs Into An X-Ray Machine With Her Bag

A woman in China didn’t trust the train security enough with her handbag and, so, she took it upon herself to ensure her bag made it through the scanner unharmed.

Video: Chinese woman follows handbag into airport X-ray scanner https://t.co/uxbbfa47Zm pic.twitter.com/I16SMJsaCJ — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) February 14, 2018

A woman at Dongguan Railway Station in China’s southern Guangdong Province seems to have an inextricable relationship with her handbag, as she climbed into an X-ray machine with it during the security scan.

An obviously bewildered staff wasn’t really clear on the valuables the bag contained that made the woman do something so unwonted, but the assumption is that it probably had a lot of cash, given out as a tradition in Chinese New Year.

The woman had willingly placed her suitcases for the security check but later when it was pointed out that her handbag would be treated no differently, her reluctance transpired.

She did put her handbag on conveyor belt but to the staff’s utter disbelief she followed her bag and climbed on herself.

Officers were rendered speechless and didn’t even recover in time to question woman’s outrageous attempt to accompany her handbag. The woman, however, was oblivious of her perplexed audience and went on to catch her train.

Dongguan Railway Station staff then found it necessary to send out warnings that passengers should avoid exposing themselves to harmful radiation emitted from X-ray machines.

“Passengers are warned that not only is this kind of behavior forbidden, but also the radiation from the machine is incredibly harmful to human health,” the People’s Daily stated.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters