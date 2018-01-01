Woman Allegedly Poisoned Look-Alike With Cheesecake To Steal Identity

The Queens district attorney accused a Brooklyn woman of poisoning her look-alike with cheesecake and then attempting to steal the woman's identity.

A woman in Brooklyn with an international arrest warrant is facing charges after she allegedly poisoned her doppelganger, staged the event to look like a suicide, and attempted to steal the victim’s identity.

The Queens district attorney said Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, visited Olga Tsuyk, 35, in August 2016 with cheesecake. Both women look alike with dark hair and similar skin tones. Tsuyk ate the cheesecake and began to feel sick. A friend discovered her the following day with pills scattered around her, as if she had attempted suicide.

Homeland Security personnel found traces of phenazepam, a psychiatric drug initially developed in the Soviet Union, in the cheesecake after testing it.

Nasyrova was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, burglary, and assault. She could be sentenced to up to 25 years if found guilty.

“This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant,” the Queens district attorney said. “Offering a gift of a cheesecake, the defendant is alleged to have laced the dessert with a Russian drug and presented it to the unsuspecting victim.”

After returning home following treatment, Tsuyk realized Nasyrova had taken her passport and work authorization card, along with cash assets. When the police located and arrested Nasyrova in Brooklyn last year, they recovered Tsuyk’s stolen items.

Nasyrova denied the poisoning allegations from jail.

“I know this young woman. I can tell you that I did not force her to eat it,” she said.

Nasyrova is also accused of murder in Russia. The NYPD began investigating Nasyrova last year while looking into suspicions that she was drugging and robbing men she met through dating websites.

If anyone can be thankful for the tense relations between Russia and the U.S., it’s Nasyrova. The two countries don’t have an extradition agreement, so she won’t be forced to face the murder charges awaiting her in Russia.

