Woman Thwarts Purse Thief, Then Buys Him Coffee

"You kill more flies with honey than you do with vinegar," said Tess Aboughoushe who chased down a purse thief and then treated him to a warm cup of coffee.

What would you do after chasing down a handbag thief? Perhaps, beat him up or call the police?

One brave, kind woman in Canada did the unexpected and took him out for coffee.

"I was walking back to my office and crossing the street and a lady calls out, 'Stop. Thief. He took my wallet'," recounted Tess Aboughoushe who, literally, sprinted into action.

"Just like in the movies, she screams and I see this man start to run. I didn't stop to think or anything. I just kind of took off after the guy,” she added.

Aboughhoushe finally caught up to the guy in an alley way after chasing him for two blocks. She saw him with his hand in his pocket and became afraid that he was armed with a knife. However, instead of brandishing a weapon, he started sobbing, apologized profusely, and returned the wallet.

"He came out from behind the dumpster and says, in a conciliatory way, 'Here is the wallet, I can't do this anymore, I'm sorry, just take it, take it'," she said.

She continued: "So I took the wallet, and the woman caught up soon after. I gave it back to her and he stayed there, apologizing a lot."

When it was all said and done, Aboughoushe walked with the thief to a local café and bought him a large black coffee. She said that she observed he was “very distraught and upset.”

“He wasn't leaving or running away but just looking very lost,” she said.

She soon learned how the seemingly gentle, kindhearted man found himself in such a low place that he resorted to stealing.

He told her that he had been visiting Calgary with friends but they ditched him and left him stranded with no money. He had no place to go, didn’t know his way around, and just wanted to get home.

"He said, 'I've never done anything like this before. I just really need the money. I don't know where to go. I'm lost'."

Aboughoushe gave the man directions to the library so he could seek help from one of the staff social workers. She also later called the police and filed a report. However, she didn’t want to see the man punished, she just wanted to make sure he received help.

"You kill more flies with honey than you do with vinegar," she said of her good deed.

"I wanted to show him some compassion."

Aboughoushe was able to help not one, but two strangers in distress with her actions. She didn't have to intervene in the situation in the first place, and she certainly wasn't obligated to treat the man to any coffee or offer him help. Although the scenario could have ended much differently if the thief was armed or dangerous, this heartwarming outcome proves that all is not lost for humanity and there is still very much good to behold in this world.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pexels, Burst