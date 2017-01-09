Woman’s Freak Accident At The Gym Leaves Her Paralyzed

A woman in Brazil went to the gym to stay healthy, but after a freak accident while doing sit-ups, she left the facility paralyzed from the neck down.

@Gidi_Traffic A fitness fanatic was paralysed from the neck down after doing an ‘inverted’ sit-up at the gym. Marcelle Mancuso,23,fell off the equipment onto her neck & broke a vertebrae.After months of physiotherapy she has gradually regained movement & is even back at the gym pic.twitter.com/ci9Nzz92aR — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) February 22, 2018

While most of us go to the gym to stay healthy, one 23-year-old Brazilian fitness enthusiast ended up on a hospital bed.

Read More Fitness Chain Bans Cable News To Encourage Healthy Lifestyle

Law grad Marcelle Mancuso was lying upside down in a tilted apparatus doing inverted sit-ups when the equipment failed to hold her.

“It was just another normal day of training,” she told reporters.

“I went to perform the abdominal inverted sit-up and was upside down. I was attached to the equipment with a strip, which broke, and the personal trainer could not hold me,” she said.

Due to the fall, the back of her head hit the floor, causing her to suffer from tetraplegia.

With the fifth vertebrae in her neck broken and another one knocked out of place, she lost all movement in her body.

“The doctors did not know if I would walk again or if I would stay on a bed forever,” she explained.

But after three days, Mancuso was able to move her fingers, and after a month, she was walking with the help of a walker.

“After six months, I managed to walk, and my legs did not sway anymore,” she said. “It sometimes feels like it was a nightmare I have woken from.”

According to physiotherapist Christian Seguin, this accident could have been prevented if Mancuso had used an incline bench that secures the user’s feet. These, he said, are closer to the ground, so falling and experiencing such a great impact against the back of the head wouldn’t be a risk.

Still, the Cornwall, Ontario, physiotherapist said, common gyms are very safe.

“They’re designed to minimize risk. Injuries usually happen when a person doesn’t use the equipment the proper way,” he said.

On Twitter, many users said they were grateful to hear that the young woman is managing to get her movement back.

There are so few stories with a happy ending in the real world, so it's nice to hear of one for a change. — upstartrising (@upstart_rising) February 20, 2018

Marcelle Mancuso, 23-year-old, was told that she may never get to walk again, but now she is back and better than ever. https://t.co/aEHcThVudc — Tues (@tuesdaybrianna) February 21, 2018

Now that she can walk again, Mancuso said she is thankful for the opportunity to get back to her life.

Translation: "365 days … more than walking again, I learned to pray. Thank you God! Thank you! May I never forget to thank, cherish for the good and give myself to whomever needs it. I am blessed and happy as never before! Live intensely and only carry with you what gives you peace, this is the purest form of happiness. Today, I am grateful and commemorate!"

It’s terrifying to think that such an accident could happen, putting the life of a gym-goer in danger. Thankfully, others will learn from this and make sure that next time they go to the gym, they won’t be making use of any apparatus that could jeopardize their safety.