‘Women In Math’ Flyer Features All Male Panel – And People Are Angry

A private university in Utah sparked massive online backlash after a student shared a “Women in Math” panel flyer the school’s math department distributed.

The Brigham Young University flyer was meant for “all women who love math” – except it featured four male professors and no woman at all.

BYU student Stephanie Driggs first shared the photo of the flyer on Twitter.

Much to the student’s shock, the flyer invited all women to “come learn about research done in data science, topology, number theory, and dynamical systems from four BYU math professors.”

Driggs’ responded to the apparent sexism by asking “Is this satire?”

Her tweet went viral with over 9,000 retweets and 24,000 likes within the span of a day.

Social media users responded to the photo with hilarious as well as angry comments.

“The alternative all female panel can discuss ‘Men in Maths’. I’d go to that!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“It was a shock to see a poster advertising a conference of sorts regarding women in math showing only male faculty. Women should be represented by women,” another responded.

Another social media user “fixed up” the flyer as it should be.

Soon, the university’s math department took to Facebook to clarify that the flyer was not satire and was simply “poor judgment.”

“I’m confused,” Driggs said in a now-deleted tweet, in response to the Facebook statement. “Do they really think that the poster was the main issue here?”

Another student emailed a complaint to the math department.

However, Driggs cleared up the arguments saying her “misconceptions” have been cleared and has since deleted the image.

